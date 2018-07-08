Mother Survives Car Crash That Killed Husband, 4 Daughters - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Mother Survives Car Crash That Killed Husband, 4 Daughters

Posted: Updated:
By: CBS News
Connect
By: Associated Press
Danna, Mary Rose, Allison, Audie, Kaitlyn, and Melissa Trinidad. Danna, Mary Rose, Allison, Audie, Kaitlyn, and Melissa Trinidad.
TOWNSEND, Delaware -

A family spokesperson has identified the New Jersey family who was killed in Friday's crash in Townsend, Delaware, CBS Philadelphia reports.  The spokesperson identified the father as 61-year-old Audie Trinidad.  The children were identified as 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna, and 13-year-olds Melissa and Allison.

His wife, 53-year-old Mary Rose, was transported to a local area hospital after suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both husband and wife were properly restrained in the vehicle, police said, but their four daughters were not.  The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Route 1, the state's major north-south artery.

State Police M. Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said Friday that a southbound pickup truck crossed the median and struck a northbound passenger car.  It's unclear what caused the pickup truck to cross the median.

Jaffe said the car came to rest on the median, while the pickup truck continued to travel southbound in the northbound lanes and was hit by a minivan carrying the New Jersey family.  The two occupants of the pickup truck and the single occupant of the car were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Photographs from the scene showed a blue tarp covering a white passenger vehicle with massive front-end-damage.  The vehicle's roof appeared to have been cut off by rescue workers and was lying upside down on the ground nearby.  A few feet away was a maroon extended-cab pickup truck, which appeared to be a commercial vehicle, with its passenger side caved in.

"It's certainly heartbreaking," Jaffe said.  "I feel so bad for this family.  I cannot imagine what they're going through."

Trinidad's brother, Daniel, told the New York Post "their bodies in the morgue are unrecognizable."

"They're a God-fearing family," he said.  "They go to church.  My brother texted me a picture of the blue crabs they ate on 4th of July.  They're all gone in the blink of an eye."

A family friend, Linda Douglas, who set up a GoFundMe for the family, told NJ.com that Audie Trinidad was "always the dad to pick everyone up in the minivan ...  We traded off, but no matter whose sweet 16 it was, you could always count on Audie."

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc.  All Rights Reserved.  This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • NewsMore>>

  • OKCFD: 1 Fatality In NW OKC House Fire

    OKCFD: 1 Fatality In NW OKC House Fire

    Fire officials say one person is dead following a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City Sunday. 

    More >>

    Fire officials say one person is dead following a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City Sunday. 

    More >>

  • 1-Year-Old Goes To Court To Get Reunited With Family

    1-Year-Old Goes To Court To Get Reunited With Family

    FILE – In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during A NEWS CONFERENCE AT THE Annunciation House, In El Paso. Texas. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)FILE – In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during A NEWS CONFERENCE AT THE Annunciation House, In El Paso. Texas. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
    FILE – In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during A NEWS CONFERENCE AT THE Annunciation House, In El Paso. Texas. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)FILE – In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during A NEWS CONFERENCE AT THE Annunciation House, In El Paso. Texas. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

    The 1-year-old boy in a green button-up shirt drank milk from a bottle, played with a small purple ball that lit up when it hit the ground and occasionally asked for “agua.” 

    More >>

    The 1-year-old boy in a green button-up shirt drank milk from a bottle, played with a small purple ball that lit up when it hit the ground and occasionally asked for “agua.” 

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.