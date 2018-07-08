Appalachian region looks to Asia to revive economic hopes

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

Court papers show globe-trotting chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain was worth $1.2 million when he died last month.

Witnesses who testified about child sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church are looking forward to the release of a report by the Pennsylvania attorney general's two-year grand jury investigation.

Energy healer. Heavy metal singer. Food blogger. Meet the offbeat campaign staff that helped propel Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez into the national political spotlight.

(Ocasio2018/Corey Torpie via AP). In this June 27, 2018 photo provided by Ocasio2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, 28, celebrates her Democratic congressional primary victory over 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley with campaign manager Virginia Ramos R...

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

(Chinatopix via AP). A ship hauls containers at a container port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, July 6, 2018. The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it immediately retaliated in a dispute bet...

A slice of Appalachia along the Ohio River still struggling with the loss of manufacturing jobs from decades ago is looking to Asia to revive the region's fortunes.

Wildfires that have destroyed dozens of buildings and caused at least one death continue to ravage California as a heat wave sweeps the southern part of the state.

(Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). Firefighters battle flames at the Alpine Oaks Estates mobile home park during a wildfire Friday, July 6, 2018, in Alpine, Calif. Dozens of fires are burning across the dry American West, fueled by...

Authorities say two people died in a house explosion in New Jersey in which no foul play is suspected.

Protesters plan to shut down a major Chicago interstate on Saturday in an effort to increase pressure on public officials to address the gun violence that's claimed hundreds of lives in some of the city's poorest neighborhoods.

(Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2016 file photo, The Rev. Michael Pfleger, center, Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, and state Sen. Jacqueline Collins, right, led hundreds in a march down Michigan Avenue, carrying crosses for ...

A 1-year-old playing with a ball and a 7-year-old girl in a pink bow and dress were among the children who went before an immigration judge in Phoenix on Friday as a deadline to reunite them with their parents looms.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

Kids as young as 1 in US court, awaiting reunion with family

By MARK GILLISPIE

Associated Press

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A slice of Appalachia along the Ohio River still struggling decades after losing manufacturing jobs in the steel, aluminum and glass industries to overseas competition is looking to Asia to revive the region's fortunes with a more pliable product - plastic.

A Thai chemical company and, more recently, its new South Korean partner, are taking halting steps toward building a multibillion-dollar petrochemical plant in eastern Ohio that would "crack" molecules of ethane, a byproduct of natural gas drilling, into the raw material used to produce plastic products.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has said the project, which would create thousands of construction jobs and hundreds of permanent positions, would be a "game changer." Kasich said in an interview with The Associated Press that the cracker plant could draw in other companies much like Honda did after opening its Marysville assembly plant in 1982.

"These hardscrabble areas would clearly be helped," Kasich said. "I'm not saying if this comes, everyone's problems will be solved. But these are great developments."

Thailand's PTT Global Chemical has been working on plans to build a cracker plant for several years, injecting optimism in an area of eastern Ohio and northern West Virginia where the effect of a shale gas boom on the local economy has been helpful but limited.

But PTT also has engendered skepticism after failing to keep promises about when it would announce its intentions. At a news conference in March, the PTT-Daelim partnership said it would decide by year's end.

Lou Krupa, an 80-year-old resident of Shadyside, a village a few miles from the proposed site in an area of Belmont County called Dilles Bottom, said PTT lost credibility when it reneged on a promise last year to announce a decision by the end of 2017.

"I don't know why an Asian company would come in and build that," he said.

Steve Beltrondo, 74, a retired power plant worker from Shadyside, said of the delays: "We've been listening to this for three years."

Dan Williamson, a spokesman for PTT and Daelim, said last week that he understands the frustration.

"This is a big deal for that community," Williamson said. "And they want to know if this is going to happen or not. We completely understand that."

Williamson said the final decision rests solely on the economic feasibility of the project. The company, he said, has spent over $100 million on land acquisition and planning to this point.

Larry Merry, executive director of the Belmont County Port Authority, has been working closely with PTT on the project and said there are plenty of reasons for optimism.

"It's a big decision they're making, and one that I understand is going to take time to make sure they're making a wise decision," Merry said.

The Belmont County site holds logistical advantages over the U.S. petrochemical hub along the Gulf Coast in Louisiana and Texas, Merry said. He cited Belmont County's ready supply of ethane from an expanding gas and oil industry and that the plant would be located within 500 miles of 60 percent of the country's plastic producers along with the population centers where they are sold.

Hurricanes, which disrupted the Gulf Coast petrochemical industry during Harvey last summer and released tons of toxins into the environment, obviously aren't a concern in eastern Ohio, Merry said.

"We hardly have tornadoes," he said.

The Dilles Bottom plant, if built, would become the second petrochemical complex in the region. Royal Dutch Shell once considered building there, but instead chose a site about 80 miles north along the Ohio River near Monaca, Pennsylvania. Construction of the $6 billion plant began late last year. It could be operational sometime in 2020.

Merry said there are adequate ethane reserves from natural gas drilling in the Utica and Marcellus shale to supply as many as five cracker plants in the region.

While Ohio governmental entities would receive all the plant's direct benefits, such as income and property taxes, the city of Moundsville, West Virginia, which sits across the river from the cracker plant site, hopes to reap some of the spillover.

Moundsville Mayor Allen Hendershott said his city has taken some preliminary steps to prepare for construction, such as revising zoning laws to help construction of businesses like restaurants, hotels and retail stores.

"Everyone is guardedly optimistic," Hendershott said. "But until we get that final announcement, it's hard to invest money for what you might do."

