Family Anxiously Awaits Medical Marijuana For Daughter's Rare Di - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Family Anxiously Awaits Medical Marijuana For Daughter's Rare Disease

Posted: Updated:
By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma City family is anxiously awaiting guidelines on medical marijuana.

The McLaughlin’s have four living children. Their daughter Lucy has a rare disease called NKH, the same disease her older sister died from.

Each hour, Lucy's parents feed her through an opening in her stomach and inject her with one of several intense drugs.

“Those have terrible side effects. We're talking making her knocked out and incoherent, fussy, inability to just be part of our family really and take part in life,” Ryan McLaughlin, Lucy’s mom said.

Lucy’s regimen consists of over a dozen prescriptions including, morphine, methadone and seizure medication.

The drugs, along with her diagnosis, keep Lucy living the lifestyle of an infant, despite being nearly seven-years-old.

After the passage of State Question 788, McLaughlin says her family now has new possibilities.

She’s hoping to add a medical marijuana prescription to Lucy’s regimen will eliminate several other drugs she relies upon.

“We're just so proud of Oklahoma for voting out of its comfort zone and voting for families like ours,” McLaughlin said.

The Oklahoma Health Department will meet Tuesday to take the next step in establishing guidelines for medical marijuana.

As they await the rules for medical marijuana, each day is a countdown to a new possibility for the McLaughlin’s.

“I think it's a huge open door. It's very exciting because it feels like it can be a whole new life for not just our family but for many that we love,” McLaughlin said.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.