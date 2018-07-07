Stolen Truck Belonging To Claremore Special Olympics Team Recovered

A truck filled with equipment that was stolen from a Claremore special Olympics softball team was recovered earlier this week.

On Saturday softball teams from around Green Country pitched in to help the Claremore Wildcats after their truck was stolen Tuesday.

The truck was recovered yesterday with all of their equipment still inside, but local softball organizations say that when they heard about the theft, they wanted to do something to support them.

Mark Radford, with the Broken Arrow Girls Softball League, presented a check of nearly 3,000 dollars today to the Claremore Wildcats. Coach Win says the money will be used to help them purchase new equipment.

"All things work together for the good to them that love God. I don't know how much he loves me but I love him because of the people he's put in our life." said Coach Win.

The Special Olympics softball team says they are grateful for the donation and are looking forward to their next game. Police are still looking for those responsible for the theft.

If you know anything about this crime, call Claremore police.