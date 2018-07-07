Stolen Truck Belonging To Claremore Special Olympics Team Recovered

Police say Mark Jones is behind bars at the Tulsa County Jail facing a robbery with a dangerous weapon complaint. He is being held on a 50 thousand dollar bond.More >>
Police say Mark Jones is behind bars at the Tulsa County Jail facing a robbery with a dangerous weapon complaint. He is being held on a 50 thousand dollar bond.More >>
Metro kids helping a homeless man quickly escalated into a life-threatening situation. Oklahoma City Police said the elderly man assaulted the boys and then chased them with a machete.More >>
Metro kids helping a homeless man quickly escalated into a life-threatening situation. Oklahoma City Police said the elderly man assaulted the boys and then chased them with a machete.More >>
A photo that shows 17-year-old Logan Duncan holding up a stop sign that had been knocked down, is going viral across the stateMore >>
A photo that shows 17-year-old Logan Duncan holding up a stop sign that had been knocked down, is going viral across the stateMore >>
Oklahoma City police have given the "all clear" following a suspicious package investigation near a post office in northwest Oklahoma City Saturday.More >>
Oklahoma City police have given the "all clear" following a suspicious package investigation near a post office in northwest Oklahoma City Saturday.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on