Fiery Crash In Caddo County Leaves 1 Dead

NEWS

Fiery Crash In Caddo County Leaves 1 Dead

Posted: Updated:
By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
CADDO COUNTY, Oklahoma -

One person is dead following a crash Friday in Caddo County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that two semi truck's were involved in a head-on collision July 6, around 7 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Hinton.

Justin Schneider, 34, was driving westbound on I-40 when his tire blew out, causing his semi to cross over the center median into eastbound traffic. Schneider’s vehicle crashed head on into the semi driven by 50-year-old Tirso Leyva’s, according to report.

Both vehicles caught on fire.

Schneider was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.

Leyva was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

