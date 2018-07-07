Going Viral: Teen Holds Sign To Keep Metro Drivers Safe

A photo that shows 17-year-old Logan Duncan holding up a stop sign that had been knocked down, is going viral across the state.

“I decided just to pick it up and decided to hold it up until somebody came to fix it,” Duncan said.

Logan Duncan stood there, during his lunch break from work, holding the sign as cars traveled safely through the intersection.

Little did he know, his act of kindness would make its way viral.

Randy Jones came across Logan, and posted this photo to Facebook on Thursday night.

He says he was marking some warning signs for the new turnpike construction near Southwest 29th Street and Sara Road.

“So I came up to the intersection and saw Logan holding a sign. I was like 'what in the world is this kid doing,’” Randy Jones said.

Logan was standing out in 90-degree heat. No shade, no water, and did it all for free.

Once Randy spoke with Logan, and figured out what he was doing, he snapped the photo, and then contacted Oklahoma City crews, who eventually repaired the stop sign.

“Not a lot of people would do what he did. To have the awareness to know to get out and help, it's pretty cool,” Jones said.

Randy didn't expect for his post of Logan to blow up. But he said he's glad it did.

Acts like this shouldn't go unnoticed.

The comments on the Facebook post are filled with gratitude and praises of Logan's thoughtful act.

Randy's post has now been shared over three thousand times on Facebook.