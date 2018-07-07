Behind Ocasio-Cortez's upset victory, an unconventional crew

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

More than a dozen relatives of a U.S. service member whose plane was shot down during World War II are traveling next week to Arlington National Cemetery for his long-delayed funeral.

More than a dozen relatives of a U.S. service member whose plane was shot down during World War II are traveling next week to Arlington National Cemetery for his long-delayed funeral.

(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP). This circa 1940s photo provided Tuesday, July 3, 2018, by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency shows U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. John H. Canty, of Winstead, Conn., who was killed when his bomber was shot...

(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP). This circa 1940s photo provided Tuesday, July 3, 2018, by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency shows U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. John H. Canty, of Winstead, Conn., who was killed when his bomber was shot...

The family of a former Ohio State University team doctor accused by athletes of sexual misconduct says it is "shocked and saddened" by the allegations and is cooperating with the school's independent investigation.

The family of a former Ohio State University team doctor accused by athletes of sexual misconduct says it is "shocked and saddened" by the allegations and is cooperating with the school's independent investigation.

Witnesses who testified about child sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church are looking forward to the release of a report by the Pennsylvania attorney general's two-year grand jury investigation.

Witnesses who testified about child sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church are looking forward to the release of a report by the Pennsylvania attorney general's two-year grand jury investigation.

A bear that was relocated to northern New Hampshire after she and her cubs were raiding trash bins and bird feeders near Dartmouth College in Hanover is on the move, traveling nearly 70 miles in a week, likely searching for home and her cubs.

A bear that was relocated to northern New Hampshire after she and her cubs were raiding trash bins and bird feeders near Dartmouth College in Hanover is on the move, traveling nearly 70 miles in a week, likely...

(Chinatopix via AP). A ship hauls containers at a container port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, July 6, 2018. The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it immediately retaliated in a dispute bet...

(Chinatopix via AP). A ship hauls containers at a container port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, July 6, 2018. The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it immediately retaliated in a dispute bet...

Authorities say two people died in a house explosion in New Jersey in which no foul play is suspected.

Authorities say two people died in a house explosion in New Jersey in which no foul play is suspected.

Wildfires that have destroyed dozens of buildings and caused at least one death continue to ravage California as a heat wave sweeps the southern part of the state.

Wildfires that have destroyed dozens of buildings and caused at least one death continue to ravage California as a heat wave sweeps the southern part of the state.

(Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). Firefighters battle flames at the Alpine Oaks Estates mobile home park during a wildfire Friday, July 6, 2018, in Alpine, Calif. Dozens of fires are burning across the dry American West, fueled by...

(Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). Firefighters battle flames at the Alpine Oaks Estates mobile home park during a wildfire Friday, July 6, 2018, in Alpine, Calif. Dozens of fires are burning across the dry American West, fueled by...

A 1-year-old playing with a ball and a 7-year-old girl in a pink bow and dress were among the children who went before an immigration judge in Phoenix on Friday as a deadline to reunite them with their parents looms.

A 1-year-old playing with a ball and a 7-year-old girl in a pink bow and dress were among the children who went before an immigration judge in Phoenix on Friday as a deadline to reunite them with their parents looms.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

(Ocasio2018/Corey Torpie via AP). In this June 27, 2018 photo provided by Ocasio2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, 28, celebrates her Democratic congressional primary victory over 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley with campaign manager Virginia Ramos R...

(Ocasio2018/Corey Torpie via AP). In this June 27, 2018 photo provided by Ocasio2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, 28, celebrates her Democratic congressional primary victory over 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley with campaign manager Virginia Ramos R...

(Ocasio2018/Corey Torpie via AP). In this May 6, 2018 photo provided by Ocasio2018, Naureen Akhter, center, a community activist and campaign volunteer for rising political star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, campaign in a Bengali community outreach ...

(Ocasio2018/Corey Torpie via AP). In this June 18, 2018 photo provided by Ocasio2018, rising political star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right and her campaign manager Virginia Ramos Rios share a laugh during a phone call in the stairwell of their campaig...

(Ocasio2018/Corey Torpie via AP). In this June 10, 2018 photo provided by Ocasio2018, volunteers for the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaign, Simone Norman, left, a comedian, and community activist Naureen Akhter, right, appear on stage for a campaign fu...

(Ocasio2018/Corey Torpie via AP). In this June 27, 2018 photo provided by Ocasio2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, center, cuts a cake with community activist, campaign volunteer and accomplished baker, Naureen Akhter, as they celebrate Ocasio-Cortez's De...

(Ocasio2018/Corey Torpie via AP). In this June 27, 2018 photo provided by Ocasio2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, 28, celebrates her Democratic congressional primary victory over 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley with campaign manager Virginia Ramos R...

By STEPHEN R. GROVES

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A campaign manager who moonlights as an energy healer. A photographer who sings in a heavy metal band. A Muslim progressive activist who runs a cooking blog in her spare time. These are some of the political outsiders who helped propel 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to a massive Democratic primary upset and into the national spotlight.

If it seems Ocasio-Cortez's campaign crew is unconventional, that's sort of the point. She said she intentionally built her team from the ranks of burgeoning progressive and social causes, not from the traditional Democratic Party machine.

"The best way to build this campaign was to organize around the groups that were already working and organize around the issues that mattered to them," said Ocasio-Cortez, explaining that she drew from such groups as Democratic Socialists of America, Muslims for Progress and Black Lives Matter.

In the wake of Ocasio-Cortez's stunning primary victory over 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley in the Bronx and Queens, her campaign drew high marks for its consistent message of social justice, door-to-door outreach, aggressive social media, a slickly produced video that went viral and even a bold campaign poster.

"We didn't dare to hope we had a chance, but in our hearts, we believed we would win," said Daniel Bonthius, a 32-year-old former actor who started out as the campaign's first spokesman and eventually became Ocasio-Cortez's scheduler and "body man."

Like any millennial movement, the campaign had its roots on social media. Bonthius posted a Facebook message asking his friends to wake up to the political process, and they decided to meet up once a week. The friends soon joined Indivisible, a network of groups opposed to President Donald Trump's policies.

After hearing about Ocasio-Cortez's primary bid on The Young Turks, a progressive commentary program on YouTube, one of the group's members invited her to their weekly meeting. Over the next months, she worked house parties and political rallies to recruit people who were passionate about social activism and ready to engage in an election campaign.

For her campaign manager, she selected Virginia Ramos Rios, a 46-year-old who has a background in insurance marketing and energy healing. She's studied past life regression therapy and periodically performs chakra healing. But after a diagnosis of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and the frustrations of navigating health insurance, she turned to politics.

Like Ocasio-Cortez, she was a campaign organizer for Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders. Her only previous experience running a campaign was for a far-left City Council candidate who lost last year but surprisingly garnered nearly 30 percent of the vote.

When she joined Ocasio-Cortez, one of her first jobs was to bring order to the enthusiasm. "No one was going up against the party boss," Ramos Rios said. "That was electrifying and exciting."

Naureen Akhter, a 30-year-old co-founder of a progressive Muslim group and part-time food blogger, said she joined as a neighborhood campaign captain after Ocasio-Cortez went out of her way to welcome her. "There was room for anyone willing to do the work," she said.

So the band of volunteers gathered in living rooms to pore over maps, stood on street corners to talk up voters, and coordinated phone-a-thons and fundraisers from a campaign office that shared a building with a tattoo parlor and a palm reading shop.

Throughout the district, they also plastered walls with a sleek campaign poster that featured Ocasio-Cortez looking up over her shoulder with her name in striking, slanted graphics.

It was produced entirely by friends, including Jesse Korman, a New Jersey-based photographer and heavy metal singer who met Ocasio-Cortez when she was working at a Manhattan restaurant. She came to his studio after a full day of campaigning, and although she was tired, Korman told her to just express her passion and confidence through the photos.

"She naturally is that person," Korman said. "She's not putting on something."

As the campaign came together and the election date drew near, the volunteers felt they were gaining on the 56-year-old incumbent Crowley, whose $3.4 million in spending was 10 times that of Ocasio-Cortez.

As they hit the streets one last time to find any registered Democrats who might give Ocasio-Cortez a vote, the smiles, honks, and encouragement bolstered their optimism. By the end of the night, Ocasio-Cortez would be the new star of the party - heavily favored to win the general election in November and become one of the youngest women ever in Congress.

The next day, she tweeted a photo of the worn-out shoes she wore on the campaign trail.

"Respect the hustle," she wrote. "We won bc we out-worked the competition. Period."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.