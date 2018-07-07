New wildfires sweep through California, burning homes

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

A white man who challenged a black family's use of a neighborhood pool has lost his job.

Trump administration seeks deadline extension on a court order to reunite families separated at the border.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

Dozens of family members, friends and other mourners have filed into a Northern California church for the funeral of a teenage girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2015, file photo, a photo of Jahi McMath is shown on a video screen next to her uncle Timothy Whisenton at a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and relig...

Hundreds of patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital live in substandard conditions as overworked employees say they're punished for speaking out.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2015, file photo, patients at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., watch television. Hundreds of employees at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital have suffered serious injuries d...

An Indiana lawmaker at the center of groping allegations against Attorney General Curtis Hill has come forward to accuse him publicly of groping her twice during a party earlier this year.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Curtis Hill, Indiana's Attorney General, warms up the crowd at the Trump and Pence rally in Elkhart, Ind. Indiana's Democratic Party chairman is urging Hill to resign after he w...

(Chinatopix via AP). A ship hauls containers at a container port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, July 6, 2018. The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it immediately retaliated in a dispute bet...

Wildfires that have destroyed dozens of buildings and caused at least one death continue to ravage California as a heat wave sweeps the southern part of the state.

(Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). Firefighters battle flames at the Alpine Oaks Estates mobile home park during a wildfire Friday, July 6, 2018, in Alpine, Calif. Dozens of fires are burning across the dry American West, fueled by...

Court papers show globe-trotting chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain was worth $1.2 million when he died last month.

A judge has found that an attorney who had obtained an elder-abuse restraining order on behalf of Stan Lee does not in fact represent him, in a rare public airing of the private power struggle surrounding the 95-year-old behind Marvel Comics.

Some of the men who claim they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University say he wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained.

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). Tents are set up for the firefighters fighting a wildfire at the Crown Mountain Park Friday, July 6, 2018, in El Jebel, Colo.

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). A helicopter drops a bucket of water it gathered from Lake Christine on a wildfire on Basalt Mountain, in Colo., Friday, July 6, 2018.

(Andy Cross /The Denver Post via AP). Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, center, discusses the Spring Creek Fire during a press conference on the Sierra Grande School grounds along with U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Colo., left, and U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R...

(Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). Fred Begley makes a phone call as his home burns in the background during a wildfire Friday, July 6, 2018, in Alpine, Calif. Gusty winds fanned the flames as Southern California struggles through ...

(Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). Firefighters battle flames at the Alpine Oaks Estates mobile home park during a wildfire Friday, July 6, 2018, in Alpine, Calif. Dozens of fires are burning across the dry American West, fueled by...

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) - Firefighters battling wildfires throughout the U.S. West that have torched hundreds of homes hoped for some help from the weather Saturday even as new fires swept sweltering Southern California.

A fire on the California-Oregon border that destroyed 40 buildings and claimed at least one life since Thursday remained virtually out of control, but a National Weather Service warning of extreme fire danger from heat and winds expired Friday.

Farther south, a new wind-driven fire Friday night burned at least 20 homes and threatened hundreds more in the hills above Goleta in Santa Barbara County, authorities said.

Evacuations were ordered as the fire edged into residential areas, and by late Friday night, it was about a mile from the downtown area, county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni told KNX-AM radio.

Authorities said the blaze started with a house fire and gusty winds reportedly were pushing the flames.

The area is north of where the Thomas Fire raged last December. That blaze destroyed more than 1,000 buildings in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

East of Los Angeles in the San Bernardino National Forest, authorities ordered the evacuation of the community of Forest Falls, which has about 700 homes, as a quick-moving wildfire swelled to 1,000 acres (about 1.5 square miles).

In San Diego County, several fires erupted including one that burned at least five homes and perhaps many more in Alpine, in foothills not far from San Diego. Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for the county.

At a Red Cross shelter, Ben Stanfill told the San Diego Union-Tribune that he and other relatives helped evacuate his mother's house, even though it wasn't in a mandatory evacuation area.

"We just grabbed everything you can't replace or re-buy," Stanfill said. "My grandma's photographs, the cat, my sister's Mickey Mouse teddy bear she's had since she was little."

The fire was only 5 percent contained Friday night, but crews had virtually stopped its growth and were focusing on knocking down hotspots that continue to threatened houses and mobile homes, state fire officials said.

Another fire on the Camp Pendleton Marine base prompted the evacuation of 750 homes.

The new blazes came as Southern California saw many areas top 100 degrees Friday and more than a dozen areas got record-breaking temperatures for the day. The weather service forecast called for continued hot weather for much of the area Saturday.

In the north, the fire in Siskyou County on the Oregon border had virtually emptied the tiny communities of Hilt and Hornbrook. Fire officials called for immediate evacuation of some Oregon areas near the community of Colestin.

"We know we've lost homes and lots of structures, including livestock and horses as well," said Ray Haupt, chairman of the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors.

The body of a resident was found Friday morning in the charred ruins of a Hornbrook home, but authorities were struggling to identify the body.

"We don't even have an address because of the devastation around the area," Siskyou County sheriff's Lt. Jeremiah LaRue told the San Francisco Chronicle.

No more deaths were expected, however.

"We're actually pretty hopeful everyone got out," LaRue said. "We've been talking to people who evacuated, and no one's missing right now, so that's good."

Elsewhere in California, a massive blaze northwest of Sacramento that began June 30 had destroyed 10 homes and other buildings but was 42 percent contained, officials said.

California was one of several Western states where recent wildfires have destroyed homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

A Utah wildfire that burned 90 structures and forced evacuation of more than 1,100 people in a mountain area near a popular fishing reservoir was growing Friday, but fire officials hoped to increase containment soon.

The blaze had burned about 75 square miles and was 4 percent surrounded.

In Colorado, rain helped slow the growth of wildfires that burned dozens of homes. But the threat of a deluge raised the possibility of flooding in the area of a stubborn blaze in the southwestern corner of the state.

Officials issued a flash flood watch for the 85-square-mile (220-square-kilometer) area burned by a fire that started June 1. They said it was just smoldering, and rain over the coming days should keep it from spreading.

Rain helped calm a fire in the heart of ski country that has destroyed three houses, including the home of a volunteer firefighter battling the flames near the resort town of Aspen. Gov. John Hickenlooper visited the area Friday.

It also offered relief in the southern Colorado mountains where a blaze destroyed over 130 homes and forced the evacuation of at least 2,000 properties. The Spring Creek Fire became the third-largest in state history at 165 square miles (427 square kilometers).

