Bourdain leaves bulk of $1.2M estate to 11-year-old daughter

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen has added Bill and Hillary Clinton's close friend Lanny Davis to his legal team.

A white man who challenged a black family's use of a neighborhood pool has lost his job.

Some of the men who claim they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University say he wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained.

Trump administration seeks deadline extension on a court order to reunite families separated at the border.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

Dozens of family members, friends and other mourners have filed into a Northern California church for the funeral of a teenage girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2015, file photo, a photo of Jahi McMath is shown on a video screen next to her uncle Timothy Whisenton at a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and relig...

Hundreds of patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital live in substandard conditions as overworked employees say they're punished for speaking out.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2015, file photo, patients at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., watch television. Hundreds of employees at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital have suffered serious injuries d...

A fire official says a person has died in a fast-moving blaze near the California-Oregon border.

An Indiana lawmaker at the center of groping allegations against Attorney General Curtis Hill has come forward to accuse him publicly of groping her twice during a party earlier this year.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Curtis Hill, Indiana's Attorney General, warms up the crowd at the Trump and Pence rally in Elkhart, Ind. Indiana's Democratic Party chairman is urging Hill to resign after he w...

(Chinatopix via AP). A ship hauls containers at a container port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, July 6, 2018. The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it immediately retaliated in a dispute bet...

Court papers show globe-trotting chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain was worth $1.2 million when he died last month.

NEW YORK (AP) - Globe-trotting chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain was worth $1.2 million when he died last month and left most of the estate to his 11-year-old daughter, according to court papers filed this week in New York.

Bourdain's will and related papers show assets including $425,000 in cash and savings, $250,000 in personal property, $500,000 in intangibles like royalties and residuals, and $35,000 in a brokerage account.

The documents also list a $1.1 million mortgage.

The 61-year-old Bourdain was found dead June 8 in an apparent suicide in his hotel room in Kaysersberg, France, an ancient village where he was working on his CNN series "Parts Unknown."

Bourdain wrote his last will and testament in December 2016 and named wife, Ottavia Busia-Borudain, as executor. By that time, the two had already announced they were separated but said they were still friends.

The court will appoint a guardian ad litem to represent their daughter Ariane's interests, because she's a minor.

Bourdain's will instructs Busia to dispose of his "accumulated frequent flier miles" and other possessions like cars, furnishings and jewelry in a way she believes he would've wanted.

Bourdain was an irreverent and sometimes foulmouthed presence on TV shows starting with "A Cook's Tour" on the Food Network.

"Parts Unknown," his most recent show, was part travelogue, part history lesson, part homage to exotic foods.

Bourdain's breakthrough as an author came with the 2000 publication of "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly."

The book created a sensation by combining frank details of his life and career with behind-the-scenes observations on the culinary industry.

Bourdain was dating actress Asia Argento at the time of his death. She was not mentioned in the will.

After Bourdain's death, she wrote on Twitter: "Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds."

