Turnpike Authority Set To Sell Excess Property in Eastern Oklahoma Co.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) bought properties ahead of the new construction in eastern Oklahoma County. And now portions of some properties along North Luther Road are set to go back up for sale because they are not needed.

Joe Echelle with OTA said the homes set to be auctioned were never needed for the turnpike construction. He said only a portion of the land was needed, but the homeowners negotiated to sell them the entire property. Now the surplus will be auctioned.

“The property that we’re selling is the excess property that came with the property that we did need,” he explained.

News 9 heard from one of the homeowners – a man whose family had lived in the home for more than 60 years. He said he chose to sell the entire property because he didn’t want to live with a turnpike in his backyard, was concerned about noise and possible pollution to his pond. He said he would’ve also had to shut down his cattle business.

The project, which will connect I-40 with the Turner Turnpike, is set to be completed in 2021.