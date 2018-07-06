Turnpike Authority Set To Sell Excess Property in Eastern Oklaho - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Turnpike Authority Set To Sell Excess Property in Eastern Oklahoma Co.

Posted: Updated:
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) bought properties ahead of the new construction in eastern Oklahoma County. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) bought properties ahead of the new construction in eastern Oklahoma County.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY -

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) bought properties ahead of the new construction in eastern Oklahoma County. And now portions of some properties along North Luther Road are set to go back up for sale because they are not needed.

Joe Echelle with OTA said the homes set to be auctioned were never needed for the turnpike construction. He said only a portion of the land was needed, but the homeowners negotiated to sell them the entire property. Now the surplus will be auctioned.

“The property that we’re selling is the excess property that came with the property that we did need,” he explained.

News 9 heard from one of the homeowners – a man whose family had lived in the home for more than 60 years. He said he chose to sell the entire property because he didn’t want to live with a turnpike in his backyard, was concerned about noise and possible pollution to his pond. He said he would’ve also had to shut down his cattle business.

The project, which will connect I-40 with the Turner Turnpike, is set to be completed in 2021.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.