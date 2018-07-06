Pennsylvania court to hear objections to church abuse report

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court says Marquette University shouldn't have fired a conservative professor over his blog post criticizing a student instructor he believed shut down discussion about opposition to gay marriage.

(Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo Marquette University professor John McAdams speaks at a news conference in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to rule Friday, July 6, 2018, ...

Pennsylvania's highest court is rejecting arguments to publicly release an investigative grand jury report into allegations of decades of child sexual abuse and cover ups in six Roman Catholic dioceses.

Dozens of family members, friends and other mourners have filed into a Northern California church for the funeral of a teenage girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2015, file photo, a photo of Jahi McMath is shown on a video screen next to her uncle Timothy Whisenton at a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and relig...

Hundreds of patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital live in substandard conditions as overworked employees say they're punished for speaking out.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2015, file photo, patients at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., watch television. Hundreds of employees at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital have suffered serious injuries d...

A fire official says a person has died in a fast-moving blaze near the California-Oregon border.

An Indiana lawmaker at the center of groping allegations against Attorney General Curtis Hill has come forward to accuse him publicly of groping her twice during a party earlier this year.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Curtis Hill, Indiana's Attorney General, warms up the crowd at the Trump and Pence rally in Elkhart, Ind. Indiana's Democratic Party chairman is urging Hill to resign after he w...

(Chinatopix via AP). A ship hauls containers at a container port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, July 6, 2018. The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it immediately retaliated in a dispute bet...

By MARK SCOLFORO and MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's highest court on Friday decided against immediately releasing an investigative grand jury's report into allegations of decades of child sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses, instead saying it would hear arguments from priests and others that making it public would violate their constitutional rights.

The state Supreme Court gave lawyers for those who object to being named in the nearly 900-page report and want to prevent its disclosure until Tuesday to lay out their arguments in writing, and the attorney general's office until July 13 to respond.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro has said he wants the report made public as soon as possible, noting that unindicted people who were cited in the report in a way that "could be construed as critical" were given an unrestricted right to file responses that are expected to be released along with the report.

More than two dozen current and retired members of the clergy have argued to the court that the report is replete with errors and mischaracterizations that would violate their constitutional rights to due process and to protect their reputations.

The court has not made their identities public, and many of their arguments have been made under seal.

But 14 orders posted online late Friday by the high court revealed new information about the specific complaints.

Several criticized the Grand Jury Act, saying it unconstitutionally denied those who have not been charged with crimes the ability to see and challenge the evidence against them. They claimed the report drew inaccurate conclusions about them without the "preponderance of the evidence" required by law.

Some of the criticism was highly specific to individual people, including a dead man referred to as a child sexual abuse offender, a man who the report said should have told a school district that a priest was previously the subject of an abuse or sexual misconduct investigation involving children, a priest who said the report would falsely allege he witnessed child sexual abuse by another priest and did not call police, and a person who said the report would disclose "confidential, privileged medical/psychotherapist evaluation and treatment communications and descriptions," violating five statutory and constitutional rules.

Another man claimed the report would say he did not report an allegation of sexual misconduct to a bishop, but instead told the victims' mother to have her daughters contact him themselves. He argued there was not sufficient evidence to support that conclusion.

The justices also directed the grand jury supervising judge to handle disputes about grand jury secrecy within the filings, and said blacked-out versions will be made public. The high court will not hold oral argument, instead resolving the disputes based on the written filings. There was no indication when they will rule.

The orders posted Friday did not directly address a request by The Associated Press and other news organizations to make the report public.

The court first held up the report's release in an order June 20, followed by document laying out the issues.

A two-year state grand jury investigation targeted the dioceses of Erie, Greensburg, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Allentown and Scranton - which collectively minister to more than 1.7 million Catholics.

Victim advocates have said they expect it to be one of the most exhaustive examinations by any state of clergy abuse. The grand jury interviewed dozens of witnesses and examined more than half a million pages of internal documents related to allegations, according to court papers.

Grand juries had previously found widespread sex abuse by priests in the state's two other Roman Catholic dioceses, including in a landmark report in Philadelphia in 2005.

In 2016, a state grand jury report on child sexual abuse at the Altoona-Johnstown Diocese disclosed allegations of abuse by more than 50 priests and other clergy members against hundreds of children going back decades.

In the following days, prosecutors set up a hotline to solicit information from other victims, and the avalanche of callers prompted prosecutors to impanel the grand jury whose findings are in limbo.

