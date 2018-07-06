Alabama woman charged in death of dog left in car

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

The Wisconsin Supreme Court says Marquette University shouldn't have fired a conservative professor over his blog post criticizing a student instructor he believed shut down discussion about opposition to gay marriage.

(Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo Marquette University professor John McAdams speaks at a news conference in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to rule Friday, July 6, 2018, ...

A white man who challenged a black family's use of a neighborhood pool has lost his job.

A judge has found that an attorney who had obtained an elder-abuse restraining order on behalf of Stan Lee does not in fact represent him, in a rare public airing of the private power struggle surrounding the 95-year-old behind Marvel Comics.

A fire official says a person has died in a fast-moving blaze near the California-Oregon border.

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt leaves his mark on businesses after his resignation but it may be up to the courts to see if it will last.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this June 21, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. Pruitt, a former Oklaho...

Pruitt leaves his mark on businesses but will it last?

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen has added Bill and Hillary Clinton's close friend Lanny Davis to his legal team.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

Hundreds of patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital live in substandard conditions as overworked employees say they're punished for speaking out.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2015, file photo, patients at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., watch television. Hundreds of employees at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital have suffered serious injuries d...

An Indiana lawmaker at the center of groping allegations against Attorney General Curtis Hill has come forward to accuse him publicly of groping her twice during a party earlier this year.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Curtis Hill, Indiana's Attorney General, warms up the crowd at the Trump and Pence rally in Elkhart, Ind. Indiana's Democratic Party chairman is urging Hill to resign after he w...

(Chinatopix via AP). A ship hauls containers at a container port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, July 6, 2018. The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it immediately retaliated in a dispute bet...

(AP Photo/Jefferson County Sheriff's Department). Stephanie Shae Thomas of Trussville, Ala., is shown in a booking photograph taken July 5, 2018, by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department. Thomas, 34, was charged with felony animal cruelty after her...

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama woman charged with animal cruelty after her dog died while locked in a hot car said she doesn't recall the events that led to the animal's death.

Stephanie Shae Thomas, 34, of Trussville told WVTM-TV in an interview Friday she is a longtime drug addict with bipolar disorder, and she recently ran out of her medication.

Thomas said she didn't remember driving to the Walmart store where the animal, a 7-year-old rescue named Sky, died in the parking lot in an incident captured on video .

"Just thinking about what she went through the last moments she was alive," Thomas said. "She had to be waiting for me to come out there and help her. And I didn't."

Authorities said the animal was in the car for as long as seven hours on July 4, when temperatures soared into the 90s.

Thomas was released on $25,000 bond early Friday after spending a few hours in custody, Jefferson County jail records showed.

Police had to break a window to get to the dog, which had been left in the car outside a Walmart in Trussville. Video shot by a bystander showed officers unsuccessfully trying to revive the animal.

Court records weren't available to show whether Thomas had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf. But Thomas told the TV station she wished she could change things.

"Ultimately, I killed my dog," Thomas said through tears. "I can't change that. I want to, but I can't."

Lt. Phil Dillon told news outlets Thomas went to the Trussville Police Department the day after the dog died and told officers she left the dog in her vehicle while she went inside to shop.

Store workers paged the woman over a public address system several times but there was no response, he said.

Thomas told al.com she doesn't understand why she was in the store for hours and learned something was wrong after she checked out when a Walmart worker said, "The police are looking for you."

Thomas said she was confused when she walked outside because it was hot and bright - she'd gone inside when it was dark and cooler.

"I didn't see Sky and I asked the police where she was. They said, 'Your dog is dead.' I didn't know what time it was because I hadn't looked at my phone," Thomas said.

