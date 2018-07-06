Tulsa Pursuit Of Bank Robbery Suspect Ends In Crash

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper spun out a suspect in an SUV, ending a chase that ran through parts of Tulsa Friday afternoon.More >>
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper spun out a suspect in an SUV, ending a chase that ran through parts of Tulsa Friday afternoon.More >>
A pro-Trump store in upstate New York called the "Team Deplorable Community Activity Center" – whose owner planned to turn the shop into a national support center for the president's agenda – has closed after just two days.More >>
A pro-Trump store in upstate New York called the "Team Deplorable Community Activity Center" – whose owner planned to turn the shop into a national support center for the president's agenda – has closed after just two days.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!