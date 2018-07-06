Tulsa Pursuit Of Bank Robbery Suspect Ends In Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Tulsa Pursuit Of Bank Robbery Suspect Ends In Crash

By David Prock, News9.com
TULSA -

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper spun out a suspect in an SUV, ending a chase that ran through parts of Tulsa Friday afternoon.

Tulsa Police say a man robbed the Commerce Bank in Utica Square at about 2 p.m. then drove off in a black SUV. 

Officers saw the SUV near 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard and the chase began.

When the chase entered I-44 the Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined it. At one point the SUV drove around "stop sticks."  

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed a trooper using his cruiser to spin the SUV around. It rolled over onto its top on I-44 just east of the Turner Turnpike gate. Troopers and police then pulled a man out of the SUV and arrested him.

No one else was hurt. Police have not released the man's identity yet.

