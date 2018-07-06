Mother of girl declared dead twice slams doctors at funeral

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen has added Bill and Hillary Clinton's close friend Lanny Davis to his legal team.

Trump administration seeks deadline extension on a court order to reunite families separated at the border.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court says Marquette University shouldn't have fired a conservative professor over his blog post criticizing a student instructor he believed shut down discussion about opposition to gay marriage.

(Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo Marquette University professor John McAdams speaks at a news conference in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to rule Friday, July 6, 2018, ...

Pennsylvania's highest court is rejecting arguments to publicly release an investigative grand jury report into allegations of decades of child sexual abuse and cover ups in six Roman Catholic dioceses.

Dozens of family members, friends and other mourners have filed into a Northern California church for the funeral of a teenage girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2015, file photo, a photo of Jahi McMath is shown on a video screen next to her uncle Timothy Whisenton at a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and relig...

Hundreds of patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital live in substandard conditions as overworked employees say they're punished for speaking out.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2015, file photo, patients at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., watch television. Hundreds of employees at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital have suffered serious injuries d...

A fire official says a person has died in a fast-moving blaze near the California-Oregon border.

An Indiana lawmaker at the center of groping allegations against Attorney General Curtis Hill has come forward to accuse him publicly of groping her twice during a party earlier this year.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Curtis Hill, Indiana's Attorney General, warms up the crowd at the Trump and Pence rally in Elkhart, Ind. Indiana's Democratic Party chairman is urging Hill to resign after he w...

(Chinatopix via AP). A ship hauls containers at a container port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, July 6, 2018. The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it immediately retaliated in a dispute bet...

A white man who challenged a black family's use of a neighborhood pool has lost his job.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2014, file photo, Nailah Winkfield, left, and Omari Sealey, right, the mother and uncle of Jahi McMath, listen to doctors speak during a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the...

By PAUL ELIAS

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - After battling for more than four years to keep a comatose daughter declared brain dead from being issued a California death certificate, Nailah Winkfield forcefully told mourners at her daughter's funeral service Friday to stop letting doctors "pull the plug on your people."

The San Francisco Bay Area congregation gave Winkfield a standing ovation for fighting to keep her daughter on life support and taking on the medical establishment in the brain death debate between science and religion.

A California coroner issued a death certificate in January 2014 for the then-13-year-old Jahi McMath after doctors say she died of irreversible brain damage during a routine surgery to remove her tonsils in December 2013.

Winkfield refused to accept the California doctors' conclusions and took her daughter to New Jersey, a state that accommodates religions that don't recognize brain death.

The girl was kept on life support and received nursing care until New Jersey doctors declared her dead last week, saying the 17-year-old died of excessive bleeding after an abdominal operation.

"My daughter should not have died in New Jersey," Winkfield said. "She should have died in California."

New Jersey authorities issued McMath another death certificate, dated June 22.

Winkfield has filed two lawsuits in California, both of which seek to invalidate the state's death certificate.

Winkfield's attorney, Chris Dolan, said the New Jersey death certificate should strengthen Winkfield's legal position.

She is suing the doctors and Oakland's Children's Hospital for medical malpractice, alleging surgeons botched what should have been a routine tonsillectomy.

Damages in California for so-called non-economic harm in medical malpractice cases for pain and suffering and the like are capped at $250,000 when the patient dies.

The hospital and Winkfield were wrangling over that in court when New Jersey issued its death certificate. Dolan said it's unclear how the new death certificate will affect the medical malpractice case.

Dolan has also filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, which seeks to invalidate California's death certificate.

Winkfield said at the funeral service that she kept up her fight because of her deep Christian belief that her daughter was alive and could respond to her name being called and simple commands to wiggle a finger or toe.

She criticized the doctors who insisted her daughter was dead and said she was fighting to eliminate "brain death" as a diagnosis.

"Stop letting them pull the plug on your people," Winkfield said of doctors. "They are not God."

New Jersey's Medicaid program, donations and family members paid for the girl's care. Winkfield said she sold her California home and drained her savings to keep her daughter on life support.

During the service, Winkfield was lauded for her determination and strength to disagree with California doctors.

"This is a celebration of a miracle," Bishop Bob Jackson said at Oakland's Acts Full Gospel Church. "And it started with her mother not accepting the doctors' conclusions."

Jahi's body was taken to nearby Hayward for burial.

