Funeral honors California girl who was declared dead twice

Funeral honors California girl who was declared dead twice

By PAUL ELIAS
Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Dozens of family members, friends and other mourners filed into a Northern California church Tuesday for the funeral of a teenage girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death.

The congregation gave Jahi McMath's mother a standing ovation at the start of the service for fighting to keep her daughter on life support.

"This is a celebration of a miracle," Bishop Bob Jackson said at Oakland's All Acts Full Gospel Church. "And it started with her mother not accepting the doctors' conclusions."

A California coroner issued a death certificate more than four years ago for then-13-year-old Jahi after doctors say she died of irreversible brain damage during surgery to remove her tonsils in December 2013.

Her mother, Nailah Winkfield, refused to accept the California doctors' conclusion and took her daughter to New Jersey, a state that accommodates religions that don't recognize brain death.

The girl was kept on life support equipment and received nursing care until New Jersey doctors declared her dead last week, saying the now-17-year-old died of excessive bleeding after an abdominal operation.

Jahi will be buried in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

