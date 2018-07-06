Police: 2 Norman Teenagers Reported Missing

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Carmelo Anthony will part ways this summer, saving the team more than $100 million, according to a tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. ESPN Sources with @royceyoung: Oklahoma City, Carmelo Anthony will part ways this summer, likely saving team over $100M. Thunder working with 'Melo's reps on exits that include trade, stretch provision. Story: https://t.co/mJbxINv2Cd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2018 Details are developing. Refresh th...More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Carmelo Anthony will part ways this summer, saving the team more than $100 million, according to a tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. ESPN Sources with @royceyoung: Oklahoma City, Carmelo Anthony will part ways this summer, likely saving team over $100M. Thunder working with 'Melo's reps on exits that include trade, stretch provision. Story: https://t.co/mJbxINv2Cd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2018 Details are developing. Refresh th...More >>
Police are asking for the public's help in finding two Norman teenagers last seen on June 27.More >>
Police are asking for the public's help in finding two Norman teenagers last seen on June 27.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!