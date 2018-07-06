Police: 2 Norman Teenagers Reported Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding two Norman teenagers last seen on June 27.

Jordan Ray Dean, 16, and Alexus Lori Smith, 15, were reported missing by their families on June 27.

Jordan and Alexus are in a relationship, wear symbolic wedding rings and are thought to be together.

Jordan usually wears a gold chain with a "pharaoh" pendant.

Neither took their cellphones with them and neither have a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the teenagers are asked to call the Norman police at 405-321-1444 or 911.