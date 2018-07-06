The Latest: Indiana lawmaker comes forward to accuse AG Hill

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

The Latest: Arizona closes some forests over fire danger

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

The Wisconsin Supreme Court says Marquette University shouldn't have fired a conservative professor over his blog post criticizing a student instructor he believed shut down discussion about opposition to gay marriage.

A Brazilian woman separated from her son in May while seeking asylum in the U.S. has been reunited with her 10-year-old son in Chicago.

Mother, son separated at US border reunited in Chicago

Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.

A U.S. judge in Sacramento urged Congress and the president to set aside partisan differences on immigration in a ruling that allowed California to enforce some state sanctuary laws.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.

Trump urges ouster of senator he blames for derailing VA nod

Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a "Salute to Service" dinner in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Trump has found a receptive audience for his campaign-style rallies on Fox New...

Hundreds of patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital live in substandard conditions as overworked employees say they're punished for speaking out.

AP Exclusive: Washington hospital is 'like going into hell'

An Indiana lawmaker at the center of groping allegations against Attorney General Curtis Hill has come forward to accuse him publicly of groping her twice during a party earlier this year.

Indiana lawmaker comes forward to accuse Hill of groping

Some of the men who claim they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University say he wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Latest on growing calls for Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

An Indiana lawmaker at the center of groping allegations lodged against Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill has come forward.

Democratic state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon published her own account of the March 15 incident, which occurred at an Indianapolis bar, in The (Northwest Indiana) Times newspaper .

She says Hill leaned toward her, put his hand on her back, slid it down and grabbed her buttocks.

The Munster lawmaker says she told Hill to "back off," but he approached her again later in the night, put his hand on her back and said: "That skin. That back."

Candelaria Reardon called on all Indiana residents of "good will" to demand Hill's resignation.

She said she is speaking out now to support other women who have accused Hill of groping them that night.

___

11:30 a.m.

A group of African American lawmakers in Indiana are joining the call for Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill to resign.

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus said Friday that credible allegations that Hill drunkenly groped a lawmaker and three legislative aides have eroded the public's trust in him. Hill is African-American.

State Rep. Cherrish Pryor, an Indianapolis Democrat who leads the group, said the women should not be subjected to that kind of "unacceptable" behavior

The group praised the women for having the courage to come forward and report Hill's behavior.

Hill has denied the allegations.

___

11:10 a.m.

Indiana's government watchdog says her office is investigating claims that Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill drunkenly groped several women at an Indianapolis bar.

Inspector General Lori Torres said Friday that Republican and Democratic leaders asked her to launch an investigation, which she said would be a "full and fair review."

Hill has denied the allegations. But any findings by Torres could lead to criminal charges against him, if the allegations are substantiated.

Democratic and Republican leaders both say they believe the allegations are credible.

The claims made against Hill were included in a confidential legislative memo that was leaked.

It says four women accused Hill of inappropriate touching, including a lawmaker who said he groped her after she had told him to back off for touching her moments earlier.

___

9:15 a.m.

Two more Republicans are calling on Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill to resign amid claims he drunkenly groped four women, including a lawmaker.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said in a statement late Thursday that she supports Gov. Eric Holcomb's call for Hill to step down. She says "sexual harassment should never be tolerated."

Secretary of State Connie Lawson also urged Hill to resign, saying in a statement that "Indiana has no tolerance for harassment of any kind."

Holcomb and Republican legislative leaders called on Hill to step down earlier Thursday , just days after an internal legislative investigation memo was leaked. The memo says four women accused Hill of inappropriate touching at an Indianapolis bar in March, shortly after this year's legislative session ended.

Hill also is a Republican. He has denied the accusations.

___

12 a.m.

Top Republican leaders in the Indiana Statehouse are calling for Attorney General Curtis Hill to resign after a week of negative stories drawing into question their handling of groping allegations against him.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, House Speaker Brian Bosma and Senate leader David Long all issued statements Thursday evening calling on Hill to step down.

An internal legislative memo detailing the allegations was leaked to media outlets earlier this week. The memo says four women accused Hill of inappropriate touching, including a lawmaker who said he groped her after she had told him to back off for touching her moments earlier.

Hill has denied the accusations and called the inquiry into his conduct a "prejudicial investigation that is deeply troubling."

His office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.