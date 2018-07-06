ESPN: Thunder, Carmelo Anthony Will Part Ways

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Carmelo Anthony will part ways this summer, saving the team more than $100 million, according to a tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
ESPN Sources with @royceyoung: Oklahoma City, Carmelo Anthony will part ways this summer, likely saving team over $100M. Thunder working with 'Melo's reps on exits that include trade, stretch provision. Story: https://t.co/mJbxINv2Cd— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2018
Details are developing. Refresh this story for updates.
Free agent guard Raymond Felton has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN.More >>
Free agent guard Raymond Felton has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Fifty years after Evel Knievel so famously wiped out trying to jump the fountain at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, action sports wild man Travis Pastrana will try to nail the stunt Sunday night in the finale of a triple-header tribute to the late daredevil.More >>
Fifty years after Evel Knievel so famously wiped out trying to jump the fountain at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, action sports wild man Travis Pastrana will try to nail the stunt Sunday night in the finale of a triple-header tribute to the late daredevil.More >>
Well, we knew it was only going to be a matter of time.More >>
Well, we knew it was only going to be a matter of time.More >>
Free agent guard Raymond Felton has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN.More >>
Free agent guard Raymond Felton has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN.More >>