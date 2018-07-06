ESPN: Thunder, Carmelo Anthony Will Part Ways - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

ESPN: Thunder, Carmelo Anthony Will Part Ways

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Carmelo Anthony will part ways this summer, saving the team more than $100 million, according to a tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Details are developing. Refresh this story for updates.

  • ThunderMore>>

  • ESPN: Thunder, Carmelo Anthony Will Part Ways

    ESPN: Thunder, Carmelo Anthony Will Part Ways

    A refreshed Melo was productive in both road wins and told News 9, he respects Russ and loves playing with the “Lion”.A refreshed Melo was productive in both road wins and told News 9, he respects Russ and loves playing with the “Lion”.
    The Oklahoma City Thunder and Carmelo Anthony will part ways this summer, saving the team more than $100 million, according to a tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. ESPN Sources with @royceyoung: Oklahoma City, Carmelo Anthony will part ways this summer, likely saving team over $100M. Thunder working with 'Melo's reps on exits that include trade, stretch provision. Story: https://t.co/mJbxINv2Cd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2018 Details are developing. Refresh th...More >>
    The Oklahoma City Thunder and Carmelo Anthony will part ways this summer, saving the team more than $100 million, according to a tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. ESPN Sources with @royceyoung: Oklahoma City, Carmelo Anthony will part ways this summer, likely saving team over $100M. Thunder working with 'Melo's reps on exits that include trade, stretch provision. Story: https://t.co/mJbxINv2Cd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2018 Details are developing. Refresh th...More >>

  • Report: Raymond Felton Agrees To One-Year, $2.4M Deal With Thunder

    Report: Raymond Felton Agrees To One-Year, $2.4M Deal With Thunder

    Free agent guard Raymond Felton has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN.

    More >>

    Free agent guard Raymond Felton has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.