Man who challenged black family's use of pool loses job

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

The Wisconsin Supreme Court says Marquette University shouldn't have fired a conservative professor over his blog post criticizing a student instructor he believed shut down discussion about opposition to gay marriage.

(Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo Marquette University professor John McAdams speaks at a news conference in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to rule Friday, July 6, 2018, ...

A Brazilian woman separated from her son in May while seeking asylum in the U.S. has been reunited with her 10-year-old son in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif. The number of outlaw dispen...

A U.S. judge in Sacramento urged Congress and the president to set aside partisan differences on immigration in a ruling that allowed California to enforce some state sanctuary laws.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...

Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a "Salute to Service" dinner in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Trump has found a receptive audience for his campaign-style rallies on Fox New...

Some of the men who claim they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University say he wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained.

An Indiana lawmaker at the center of groping allegations against Attorney General Curtis Hill has come forward to accuse him publicly of groping her twice during a party earlier this year.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Curtis Hill, Indiana's Attorney General, warms up the crowd at the Trump and Pence rally in Elkhart, Ind. Indiana's Democratic Party chairman is urging Hill to resign after he w...

Hundreds of patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital live in substandard conditions as overworked employees say they're punished for speaking out.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2015, file photo, patients at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., watch television. Hundreds of employees at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital have suffered serious injuries d...

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A white man who challenged a black family's use of a private community's pool has not only resigned from the homeowner's association board - he's also lost his job.

Sonoco announced Friday that Adam Bloom is no longer employed by the packaging and industrial products company, saying it doesn't condone discrimination of any kind, even if it happens outside its workplace.

A video posted on the Facebook page of Jasmine Edwards on July 4, seen more than 4 million times, shows what happened after Bloom questioned whether she was allowed to be at the pool in Winston-Salem. He also called police.

Bloom, Edwards and the responding officers all speak in measured tones in the video. She accuses him of singling out her and her young son as African-Americans by asking to see her ID. Bloom, who served as the chairman of the pool, responds that he asks residents to see their identification "a couple times" each week.

Officers then determined that Edwards, who lives in the neighborhood, did in fact have keycard access to the gated pool.

An officer then apologized to her. When Edwards asked Bloom for an apology, he walked away.

On Facebook, Edwards accused Bloom of racial profiling: "This is a classic case of racial profiling in my half a million $$ neighborhood pool. This happened to me and my baby today. What a shame!!"

The social media backlash was fierce, and soon targeted Bloom's employer. In a Twitter post , South Carolina-based Sonoco apologized to Edwards and said the situation doesn't reflect company values.

"We are aware of a terrible incident involving the actions of one of our employees outside the workplace," the statement said, adding that the "employee is no longer employed by the company in any respect."

Company spokesman Brian Risinger confirmed that Bloom's separation was "effective immediately." Risinger said Bloom was a business development manager who had been with Sonoco for about five years.

An attorney for Bloom told the Winston-Salem Journal had simply been performing his duties as a neighborhood official after another woman approached Bloom questioning whether Edwards had the right to be poolside.

Lawyer John Vermitsky said his client called police to "make sure that the interaction didn't escalate," and said it's "unfortunate that conclusions are being reached by people who have seen a 46-second video of their interaction."

Police Chief Catrina Thompson warned that her officers "will not be used as pawns to further someone's dislike for anyone."

The Glenridge Homeowners Association said Thursday afternoon that Bloom resigned as the pool's chairman and association board member.

"We sincerely regret that an incident occurred yesterday at our community pool that left neighbors feeling racially profiled," the association statement says. "In confronting and calling the police on one of our neighbors, the pool chair escalated a situation in a way that does not reflect the inclusive values Glenridge seeks to uphold as a community.

Vermitsky said Bloom resigned from his neighborhood positions to limit negative publicity, and not because he did anything wrong.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.