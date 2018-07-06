Amazon Files Permit For Delivery Center In NW OKC

Amazon is making moves to further expand in Oklahoma City.

The company recently filed permits this week to add a Delivery Center. Permit information indicates Amazon hopes to utilize the warehouse as a delivery center where trucks can drop off packages before they reach your doorstep.

This is different than Amazon's future Fulfillment Center which will be built in Oklahoma City near Will Rogers World Airport. Officials say the process starts here when inventory is taken from storage at the fulfillment center.

Items are then shipped to a sorting center where they are organized and sent to the delivery center.

That's when they are loaded into vehicles to be taken to customers. Amazon officials tell us this center helps speed up delivery to customers.

The company sent us a statement saying,

"We are excited to continue our investment in Oklahoma to speed up delivery times for customers and provide great job opportunities for the talented workforce."

We're told it'll cost about $4 million to remodel the 60,000 sq. foot warehouse near Hefner and I-35.