Health Officials Confirm Human Case Of West Nile Virus In Oklahoma County

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department has confirmed a human case of West Nile Virus in Oklahoma County.

OCCHD Public Health Protection Director Phil Maytubby said, “Residents should be vigilant by getting rid of any sources of stagnant water and always wear repellent containing DEET.”

Residents should check their property carefully.

Empty buckets, flower pots, old tires from holding water. Empty and refill birdbaths along with a pet’s outdoor water bowl daily.

Officials advise, for standing water that cannot be drained, use microbial larvicides commonly called “dunks” that kill mosquito larvae before they emerge as adults. They are available at hardware or home improvement stores.

West Nile symptoms include fever, headache, body ache, and sometimes a rash. The most susceptible are infants, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. If symptoms are severe, please contact your doctor immediately.