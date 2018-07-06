OKC City Council Taking Legal Action Against Opioid Industry

Oklahoma City leaders are moving ahead with legal action against the opioid industry.

But this means the city might have to be removed from the state's complaint. This decision by city leaders goes against the advice of Attorney General Mike Hunter.

But some say this issue is important enough to take that risk. For background, Hunter made this opioid addiction epidemic a priority over the last year. That's around the time he took over and succeeded Scott Pruitt.

This all centers around the belief that drug companies are causing billion of dollars in damages by dishonestly marketing opioids.

According to our partners at the Journal Record, Hunter is advising Oklahoma City and other municipal governments in the state not to pursue their own legal action.

He said this may mean they have to be removed from the state's complaint, which has a trial day set for May 28, 2019.

This week Oklahoma City council members voted 7-1 to authorize the municipal counselor to negotiate a legal contract to file litigation.

Some city leaders think from past experience the city may not see a significant amount of funds unless they pursue action on their own.