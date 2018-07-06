Scattered Showers And Storms Friday Through The Weekend - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Scattered Showers And Storms Friday Through The Weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Friday will see near normal temperatures in the metro with low rain or storm chances the first half of the weekend.

Quiet and average highs next week. Widely scattered showers and storms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening. Any storms that pop up could become strong to severe. Wind and hail will be the main threats (if any become severe).

Highs will trend close to average this weekend. Overnight lows drop into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Next week will stay mainly dry with near average highs. A slim chance of showers or storms late in the week. 

