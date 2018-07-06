Judge warns against 'piecemeal' court rulings on immigration

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

Some of the men who claim they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University say he wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained.

Newsrooms usually abuzz with approaching deadlines fell oddly silent as journalists nationwide paused to honor five people shot dead a week before inside a Maryland newspaper.

(Brian Krista/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Paul W. Gillespie, right, photojournalist for the Capital Gazette, is joined by page designer Greg Nucifora, left, and reporter Selene San Felice as he lights a candle before a moment of silence at 2:33 p.m., Th...

A Brazilian woman separated from her son in May while seeking asylum in the U.S. has been reunited with her 10-year-old son in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif. The number of outlaw dispen...

Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

A U.S. judge in Sacramento urged Congress and the president to set aside partisan differences on immigration in a ruling that allowed California to enforce some state sanctuary laws.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a rally in Great Falls, Mont.

A safety inspection of a new Six Flags St. Louis waterslide was not conducted by government officials before a woman said she suffered whiplash last month on the slide.

(KSDK-TV via AP). This June 22, 2018, photo from video provided by KSDK-TV shows the new water slide Typhoon Twister at Six Flags St. Louis. No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis before a woman...

Newsrooms across the world have been called to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in a shooting last week.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honor of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and kille...

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a "Salute to Service" dinner in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Trump has found a receptive audience for his campaign-style rallies on Fox New...

By SUDHIN THANAWALA and DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A U.S. judge urged Congress and the president to set aside partisan differences on immigration in a ruling that allowed California to enforce some state sanctuary laws but warned that "piecemeal" court decisions were not a long-term solution to the nation's heated immigration debate.

The ruling came Thursday in a lawsuit filed against the state by the Trump administration and continued a pattern of judicial decision-making on key immigration disputes as Democrats and Republicans turn to courts to fight policies.

Judges in recent months have also ruled on the Trump administration's push for a border wall with Mexico and its move to revoke an Obama-era program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

Judge John Mendez ruled Thursday that California could limit police cooperation with immigration officials and require inspections of detention facilities but could not enforce a key part of a third state sanctuary law barring private employers from allowing immigration officials on their premises without a warrant.

In his unusually impassioned opinion, Mendez also urged elected officials to "set aside the partisan and polarizing politics dominating the current immigration debate and work in a cooperative and bi-partisan fashion toward drafting and passing legislation that addresses" the "critical" immigration issue.

"Our nation deserves it. Our Constitution demands it," Mendez said in the opinion dated July 4 and filed Thursday.

Mendez was nominated to the bench by Republican George W. Bush.

California's Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown agreed with the judge. Brown previously said the administration's lawsuit against the state was akin to the U.S. "going to war" against California.

"Only Congress can chart the path forward by rising above mindless, partisan divisions and working together to solve this problem, not exacerbate it," Brown said.

Mendez's ruling on the California laws allowed both sides to claim victory.

"Today the federal court issued a strong ruling against federal government overreach," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement. "The Constitution gives the people of California, not the Trump administration, the power to decide how we will provide for our public safety and general welfare."

The U.S. Department of Justice said it was disappointed that two of the laws were "not yet halted," but it called the ruling on the third law a "major victory for private employers in California who are no longer prevented from cooperating with legitimate enforcement of our nation's immigration laws."

The agency "will continue to seek out and fight unjust policies that threaten public safety," DOJ spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement.

The administration filed suit in March to block the laws, continuing its efforts to crackdown on so-called sanctuary jurisdictions that it says allow criminals to stay on the streets.

California has resisted the administration's effort to restrict funding to sanctuary jurisdictions if they refuse to help federal agents detain and deport immigrants. Overall, the state has sued the administration more than 50 times, mostly over immigration and environmental decisions.

The lawsuit considered by Mendez argued that the U.S. Constitution gives the federal government pre-eminent power to regulate immigration, and California can't obstruct enforcement efforts.

California said in court documents that the administration was trying to assume powers that have long been understood to belong to states and could not show that California's policies were causing harm.

Passage of the three laws followed President Donald Trump's promises to ramp up deportations.

Mendez said in Thursday's ruling that the federal government's request for a preliminary injunction presented "unique and novel constitutional issues."

"Deciding these critical issues requires this court to determine the proper balance between the twin powers of California and the United States," he wrote.

The law requiring inspections of detention facilities where immigrants are held did not "impose any substantive requirements upon detention facilities," the judge said.

"For all its bark, the law has no real bite," he wrote.

The measure preventing law enforcement from providing release dates and personal information of jail inmates - information administration officials say they need to safely remove dangerous people who are in the country illegally - is not an obstacle to federal immigration enforcement efforts, Mendez said.

The judge said "refusing to help is not the same as impeding."

But subjecting employers to monetary penalties solely because they allow immigration agents into their places of business or give them access to employment records discriminates against those who choose to deal with the federal government, the judge said.

Mendez also blocked another part of that law that prohibited employers from checking whether existing employees are authorized to work in the U.S. He left in place, however, a provision requiring employers to notify workers within 72 hours of receiving a notice of inspection from an immigration enforcement agency.

The state had asked Mendez to dismiss the lawsuit. The judge did not immediately rule on that request.

___

Thanawala reported from San Francisco.

