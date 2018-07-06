Pruitt's political future uncertain back home in Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Pruitt's political future uncertain back home in Oklahoma

By SEAN MURPHY
Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Scott Pruitt's tenure as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency ended with his resignation, but political experts in his home state of Oklahoma say he could continue his career in public office.

The path could lead him back to Washington.

Pruitt, 50, has widely been considered a potential candidate for either governor or U.S. Senate. Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman Pam Pollard says voters there still support and trust him.

But the chairman of the political science department at the University of Oklahoma, Keith Gaddie, says Pruitt is too badly tarnished after a series of serious ethics scandals over 18 months.

