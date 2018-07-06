Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

An erratic wildfire charging through dry land near the Colorado ski town of Aspen has destroyed three homes and forced people to flee in the middle of the night.

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). A plane drops fire retardant on homes in the area of Basalt, Colo., Wednesday, July 4, 2018, during the Lake Christine Fire.

Many students enrolled in Ohio's largest online charter school when it closed have since transferred, but state officials don't know what happened with about 2,300 students.

Some of the men who claim they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University say he wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained.

Newsrooms usually abuzz with approaching deadlines fell oddly silent as journalists nationwide paused to honor five people shot dead a week before inside a Maryland newspaper.

(Brian Krista/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Paul W. Gillespie, right, photojournalist for the Capital Gazette, is joined by page designer Greg Nucifora, left, and reporter Selene San Felice as he lights a candle before a moment of silence at 2:33 p.m., Th...

A Brazilian woman separated from her son in May while seeking asylum in the U.S. has been reunited with her 10-year-old son in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif. The number of outlaw dispen...

A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a rally in Great Falls, Mont.

A safety inspection of a new Six Flags St. Louis waterslide was not conducted by government officials before a woman said she suffered whiplash last month on the slide.

(KSDK-TV via AP). This June 22, 2018, photo from video provided by KSDK-TV shows the new water slide Typhoon Twister at Six Flags St. Louis. No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis before a woman...

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...

Newsrooms across the world have been called to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in a shooting last week.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honor of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and kille...

By BLAKE NELSON

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis before a woman said she suffered whiplash last month from the force of the "Typhoon Twister" that featured a five-story drop and a "45-foot zero gravity wave wall."

Officials said it's no surprise that the slide didn't have to pass a government safety review, even though an estimated 80 million people flock to about 1,000 water parks in the U.S. every year.

The ride is exempt from a Missouri law regulating amusement rides passed in 2004.

"If it has mechanical things to get you up ... then it's a ride," said Mike O'Connell, a spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety.

"If you don't have that, and if it's basically gravity, it doesn't meet the definition of a ride," he said.

Representatives of other water parks around the state said they also operate with little to no state oversight.

Six states don't regulate the amusement park industry at all, according to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions: Alabama, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, Wyoming, and Utah. Oversight is lax in many others.

The lack of a specific Missouri law about waterslides is a problem, said Ken Martin, a Virginia-based amusement park safety consultant who has been registered as a third-party inspector in Missouri.

"It falls through the cracks," he said about attractions that lack specific regulations.

The town of Eureka, where the park is located 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis, relies on St. Louis County to handle all inspections and permits for attractions. The permit that the Typhoon Twister received from St. Louis County's public works department only reviewed the ride's machinery and plumbing.

"This represents the entirety of our involvement in the inspection of water rides/slides," David Wrone, a county spokesman wrote in an email.

A county water inspection hasn't happened yet and even when it does county spokesman Cordell Whitlock said: "We test water quality on rides, but not safety or construction."

A Six Flags press release promoting the Typhoon Twister said participants would "careen wildly into a 125-foot long whirlpool bowl" before "plummeting down an enclosed five-story drop" and then shooting up a "45-ft. zero-gravity wave wall to experience moments of weightlessness."

The day after it opened on June 22, Sondra Thornhill said she was injured on the slide.

Wearing a neck brace, Thornhill told KMOV-TV last week that she had whiplash after the slide flung her into the air.

"My whole body came off the raft," she said. "It threw me so far forward and back so fast, I mean, all I heard was my neck pop. I thought I broke it at first."

Thornhill wrote in a message to The Associated Press that she has since hired an attorney and would not be able to answer more questions. She declined to provide the attorney's name.

Elizabeth Gotway, a Six Flags spokeswoman, said the ride is temporarily closed. But she did not answer questions about what needs to happen for it to reopen.

Gotway said its water rides are inspected daily by the park, and "at least annually" by several other groups, including engineers and experts from Six Flags and a "third party independent ride consulting firm." Gotway said that same process applied to the Typhoon Twister, but gave no further details.

"The safety of our guests and employees is always our top priority and we invest the greatest amount of time and resources in our safety programs," Gotway wrote in an email.

Gotway said that the Canadian company ProSlide manufactured the Typhoon Twister. ProSlide did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The dangers of water parks policing themselves received national attention in 2016 when a boy was decapitated on a massive waterslide at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas. Schlitterbahn had successfully lobbied Kansas lawmakers years earlier to allow large parks to handle their own inspections.

A grand jury indictment unsealed in March concluded that the slide was a "deadly weapon" that did not meet industry safety standards. Several Schlitterbahn employees were charged with offenses including second-degree murder and endangering a child.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that there were about 5,500 public waterslide injuries treated in emergency departments last year. Those numbers can include waterslides in places other than water parks, such as cruise ships or campsites, said a spokeswoman for the federal commission.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.