EPA chief Pruitt resigns after months of scandals

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, ZEKE MILLER and MICHAEL BIESECKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Scott Pruitt is bowing out as chief of the Environmental Protection Agency after months of scandals. He turns the Environmental Protection Agency over to a far less flashy deputy expected to continue Pruitt's rule-cutting, business-friendly ways as steward of the country's environmental future.

With Pruitt's departure, President Donald Trump lost an administrator many conservatives regarded as one of the more effective members of his Cabinet. But Pruitt had also been dogged for months by scandals that spawned more than a dozen federal and congressional investigations.

EPA Deputy Administrator Andrew Wheeler, a former coal industry lobbyist, will take the helm as acting administrator starting Monday.

