Community Helps OKC Musician After Gear Is Stolen

We’ve got an update on a popular long-time musician, who had thousands of dollars in equipment and a van stolen from him three weeks ago. 

He’s been known as “Low Down Leon” for several decades. His real name is Curtis Hays.

On June 13th, someone stole is 1994 GMC van from his front driveway in Oklahoma City. Inside the van was several thousand dollars in music equipment, and a personal 600-song song book Hays refers to when he plays at senior living centers, restaurants, and bars all over the state. 

He says a GoFundMe page started by one of his daughters raised more than a thousand dollars in just a week after the theft. 

“People that you didn’t know cared, I mean I know some of these people, some of them I didn’t know cared,” he said. 

He says he’s also received donations of musical instruments, and last week, a local man helped him buy another van that’s 15 years newer than his old one was.

