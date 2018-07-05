Rattlesnake Museum Opens In OKC

A new local exhibit is offering the opportunity to see rattlesnakes up close and personal.

The Oklahoma City Rattlesnake Museum officially opened today in the Stockyards District.

It’s located at 1501 S Agnew.

It includes 35 snakes from Oklahoma and outside the United States.

A 22 pound, 5 foot long diamondback named "Big Girl" is the largest snake on display.

Admission to the museum is free- but donations are encouraged.

“I just hope they like learning about what the different ones are,” says Museum Carl Sandefer who has been collecting snakes over the years.