Rattlesnake Museum Opens In OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Rattlesnake Museum Opens In OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A new local exhibit is offering the opportunity to see rattlesnakes up close and personal.

The Oklahoma City Rattlesnake Museum officially opened today in the Stockyards District.

It’s located at 1501 S Agnew.

It includes 35 snakes from Oklahoma and outside the United States.

A 22 pound, 5 foot long diamondback named "Big Girl" is the largest snake on display.

Admission to the museum is free- but donations are encouraged.

“I just hope they like learning about what the different ones are,” says Museum Carl Sandefer who has been collecting snakes over the years.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.