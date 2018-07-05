Editor says he received card police believe suspect mailed

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

Police say they believe a man charged with killing five people in a Maryland newsroom sent a card to a journalist he harassed for years.

(Anne Arundel Police via AP, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo released by the Anne Arundel Police, Jarrod Warren Ramos poses for a photo in Annapolis, Md. Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson says the letter arrived Thursday, July 5, a...

A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.

Newsrooms across the world have been called to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in a shooting last week.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honor of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and kille...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a "Salute to Service" dinner in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Trump has found a receptive audience for his campaign-style rallies on Fox New...

A man accused in a deadly car attack on a crowd of protesters opposing a white nationalist rally has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.

(Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Federal hate cr...

Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

Amazon's Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles of Whole Foods as the online retailer seeks to lure more people to its Prime membership after recently hiking up the price.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Amazon Prime Now bags full of groceries are loaded for delivery by a part-time worker outside a Whole Foods store in Cincinnati. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles...

Why they fight: US and China are locked in trade brawl over high-tech industries of future.

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). Workers carry boxes of LED lights into a renovation site in Beijing, China, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Barring a last-minute breakthrough, the Trump administration on Friday will start imposing tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese impo...

Why they fight: US and China brawl over high technology

Prominent charter school supporters are dishing out campaign money, as key state governor election races have now begun in earnest.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Tanner Piekarski, left, and Kylie Myles hold signs during a vigil in response to a shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper office, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thurs...

By BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police say they believe a man charged with killing five people in a Maryland newsroom sent a card to a journalist he harassed for years.

Norfolk, Virginia, police spokesman Daniel Hudson says the card arrived Thursday at The Virginian-Pilot. It was not signed, but police believe Jarrod Ramos sent it.

Eric Hartley, an editor at the Pilot, told The Associated Press in an email that the envelope was postmarked June 28 and addressed to him. Hartley said police told him it contained a CD and a card with a statement along the lines of, "Smile, you're on camera. It's your big day, and all eyes are on you."

Ramos is charged in the June 28 shooting at Hartley's former newspaper, The Capital. Ramos unsuccessfully sued Hartley and that newspaper over a column Hartley wrote.

