Investigators' emails to US Rep. Jordan went to bad address - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Investigators' emails to US Rep. Jordan went to bad address

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE –This Oct. 22, 2015 file photo shows U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Capitol Hill. Two men who were wrestlers at Ohio State University in the 1990s say Jordan isn't being truthful when he says he wasn't aware of a... (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE –This Oct. 22, 2015 file photo shows U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Capitol Hill. Two men who were wrestlers at Ohio State University in the 1990s say Jordan isn't being truthful when he says he wasn't aware of a...
(Ohio State University via AP, File). This file photo shows a 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, has been accused of s... (Ohio State University via AP, File). This file photo shows a 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, has been accused of s...
(AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins). Former Ohio State wrestler Mike DiSabato discusses abuse he says he suffered at the hands of a late Ohio State team doctor in the 1990s, on Monday, July 2, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. DiSabato and another former wrestler als... (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins). Former Ohio State wrestler Mike DiSabato discusses abuse he says he suffered at the hands of a late Ohio State team doctor in the 1990s, on Monday, July 2, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. DiSabato and another former wrestler als...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Statue of Liberty climber unrepentant; Trump calls her clown

    Statue of Liberty climber unrepentant; Trump calls her clown

    Thursday, July 5 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-07-06 01:32:03 GMT
    Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.More >>
    Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.More >>

  • Trump urges ouster of senator he blames for derailing VA nod

    Trump urges ouster of senator he blames for derailing VA nod

    Thursday, July 5 2018 9:31 PM EDT2018-07-06 01:31:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...
    U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or...More >>
    U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.More >>

  • Judge blocks 1 California sanctuary law, allows 2 others

    Judge blocks 1 California sanctuary law, allows 2 others

    Thursday, July 5 2018 9:31 PM EDT2018-07-06 01:31:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a rally in Great Falls, Mont.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a rally in Great Falls, Mont.
    A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.More >>
    A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.More >>
    •   

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan's office said records released Thursday show lawyers' attempts to schedule an interview with him as part of an Ohio State University sex abuse investigation were sent to a non-existent email address.

Jordan's spokesman said the Republican congressman is now working with investigators to set up a meeting.

The email address glitch appeared to clear up contradictory statements by Jordan's office and Porter Wright, the law firm leading Ohio State's investigation into Dr. Richard Strauss.

Kathleen Trafford, of Porter Wright in Columbus, said earlier this week that an investigative legal team looking into the allegations against Strauss had contacted Jordan's office by phone and email requesting an interview. Jordan's office initially said it had not been contacted by investigators.

Emails released by Porter Wright on Thursday showed that lawyers at Seattle-based Perkins Coie emailed Jordan directly but inaccurately on May 14 requesting an interview and sent a follow-up email on May 24.

Jordan spokesman Ian Fury said the email address jim.jordan@mail.house.gov is "non-existent" and does not appear to generate a bounceback error message to those who use it outside the House firewall.

Trafford said Perkins Coie followed up on the May emails with a June 12 phone call that Jordan appears also not to have received.

Fury said, "We have no record of a call."

The contradictory statements about Jordan's interactions with investigators came amid mounting pressure on the powerful House conservative over Strauss, who was accused of groping male athletes and killed himself in 2005. Jordan was assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State when Strauss was the team doctor.

Two former university wrestlers said Jordan was not being truthful when asserting he was unaware of allegations that Strauss was abusing athletes. Jordan has repeatedly denied those assertions by ex-wrestlers Mike DiSabato and Dunyasha Yetts.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday, "I believe Jim 100 percent."

"Jim Jordan is one of the most outstanding people I've met since I've been in Washington and I believe him 100 percent," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.