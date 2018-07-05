Investigators' emails to US Rep. Jordan went to bad address

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The office of a congressman says newly released records show attempts to schedule an interview with him as part of an Ohio State sex abuse investigation were sent to a non-existent email address.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE –This Oct. 22, 2015 file photo shows U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Capitol Hill. Two men who were wrestlers at Ohio State University in the 1990s say Jordan isn't being truthful when he says he wasn't aware of a...

Investigators' emails to US Rep. Jordan went to bad address

An erratic wildfire charging through dry land near the Colorado ski town of Aspen has destroyed three homes and forced people to flee in the middle of the night.

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). A plane drops fire retardant on homes in the area of Basalt, Colo., Wednesday, July 4, 2018, during the Lake Christine Fire.

Newsrooms across the world have been called to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in a shooting last week.

Newsrooms across the world have been called to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in a shooting last week.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honor of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and kille...

Prominent charter school supporters are dishing out campaign money, as key state governor election races have now begun in earnest.

Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif. The number of outlaw dispen...

Police say they believe a man charged with killing five people in a Maryland newsroom sent a card to a journalist he harassed for years.

(Anne Arundel Police via AP, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo released by the Anne Arundel Police, Jarrod Warren Ramos poses for a photo in Annapolis, Md. Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson says the letter arrived Thursday, July 5, a...

A man accused in a deadly car attack on a crowd of protesters opposing a white nationalist rally has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.

(Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Federal hate cr...

Man pleads not guilty to hate crimes in attack on protesters

A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a rally in Great Falls, Mont.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...

Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

(AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins). Former Ohio State wrestler Mike DiSabato discusses abuse he says he suffered at the hands of a late Ohio State team doctor in the 1990s, on Monday, July 2, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. DiSabato and another former wrestler als...

(Ohio State University via AP, File). This file photo shows a 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, has been accused of s...

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE –This Oct. 22, 2015 file photo shows U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Capitol Hill. Two men who were wrestlers at Ohio State University in the 1990s say Jordan isn't being truthful when he says he wasn't aware of a...

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan's office said records released Thursday show lawyers' attempts to schedule an interview with him as part of an Ohio State University sex abuse investigation were sent to a non-existent email address.

Jordan's spokesman said the Republican congressman is now working with investigators to set up a meeting.

The email address glitch appeared to clear up contradictory statements by Jordan's office and Porter Wright, the law firm leading Ohio State's investigation into Dr. Richard Strauss.

Kathleen Trafford, of Porter Wright in Columbus, said earlier this week that an investigative legal team looking into the allegations against Strauss had contacted Jordan's office by phone and email requesting an interview. Jordan's office initially said it had not been contacted by investigators.

Emails released by Porter Wright on Thursday showed that lawyers at Seattle-based Perkins Coie emailed Jordan directly but inaccurately on May 14 requesting an interview and sent a follow-up email on May 24.

Jordan spokesman Ian Fury said the email address jim.jordan@mail.house.gov is "non-existent" and does not appear to generate a bounceback error message to those who use it outside the House firewall.

Trafford said Perkins Coie followed up on the May emails with a June 12 phone call that Jordan appears also not to have received.

Fury said, "We have no record of a call."

The contradictory statements about Jordan's interactions with investigators came amid mounting pressure on the powerful House conservative over Strauss, who was accused of groping male athletes and killed himself in 2005. Jordan was assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State when Strauss was the team doctor.

Two former university wrestlers said Jordan was not being truthful when asserting he was unaware of allegations that Strauss was abusing athletes. Jordan has repeatedly denied those assertions by ex-wrestlers Mike DiSabato and Dunyasha Yetts.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday, "I believe Jim 100 percent."

"Jim Jordan is one of the most outstanding people I've met since I've been in Washington and I believe him 100 percent," he said.

