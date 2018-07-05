Mother, son separated at US border reunited in Chicago - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Mother, son separated at US border reunited in Chicago

Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.
Sirley Silveira Paixao, right, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum, hugs her Chicago based attorney Britt Miller, after a hearing where a federal judge ordered the release of her 10-year-old son Diego from immigration detention.
Sirley Silveira Paixao, right, an immigrant from Brazil, seeking asylum, hugs and smiles at her Chicago based attorney Britt Miller, after a hearing where a federal judge ordered the release of her 10-year-old son Diego from immigration detention.
Sirley Silveira Paixao, left, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum, walks with her Boston based legal team, Jesse Bless, center, and Luana Mazon, paralegal and interpreter, after a hearing where a federal judge ordered the release of her 10-year-old son Diego.

CHICAGO (AP) - A Brazilian woman separated from her son in May while seeking asylum in the U.S. has been reunited with the 10-year-old boy in Chicago.

The reunion occurred Thursday afternoon, just hours after a federal judge ordered the U.S. government to release the boy to his mother.

The mother, Sirley Silveira Paixao, cried as Judge Manish Shah said they should be promptly reunited.

The 30-year-old woman couldn't stop smiling after the hearing. Through an interpreter, she said she was "very happy" and would never let her son leave her side.

The order came shortly after Shah reunited another Brazilian family. He mulled his decision in the other case for hours, but he took just minutes Thursday, noting no one questioned the mother's fitness to care for her child.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

