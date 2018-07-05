Ohio unsure of status of 2,300 students from closed e-school

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

The office of a congressman says newly released records show attempts to schedule an interview with him as part of an Ohio State sex abuse investigation were sent to a non-existent email address.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE –This Oct. 22, 2015 file photo shows U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Capitol Hill. Two men who were wrestlers at Ohio State University in the 1990s say Jordan isn't being truthful when he says he wasn't aware of a...

Dallas police say a woman shot a man in the head who was trying to steal her sport utility vehicle with her two children inside.

(Dallas Police Department via AP). This undated image provided by the Dallas Police Department shows Ricky Wright in a booking photo from a previous arrest. A woman shot Wright in the head and injured him after he tried to steal her sport utility vehic...

Many students enrolled in Ohio's largest online charter school when it closed have since transferred, but state officials don't know what happened with about 2,300 students.

Newsrooms across the world have been called to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in a shooting last week.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honor of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and kille...

A Brazilian woman separated from her son in May while seeking asylum in the U.S. has been reunited with her 10-year-old son in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif. The number of outlaw dispen...

A man accused in a deadly car attack on a crowd of protesters opposing a white nationalist rally has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.

(Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Federal hate cr...

A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.

Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...

By KANTELE FRANKO

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Many of the students enrolled in Ohio's largest online charter school when it closed in January have transferred to other schools, but state officials don't know what happened with about 2,300 students.

Nearly 11,400 students were listed as enrolled at the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow when it shut down mid-school-year amid a dispute with the state over public funding and how student participation was tallied, and about 20 percent are not re-enrolled or accounted for, according to Ohio Department of Education data obtained by The Associated Press.

About 1,300 in that group are students were younger than 18. About 1,000 are 18 or older, meaning they wouldn't be required to attend school under state law.

That's not to say those students stopped being educated. But ODE can't determine how many students dropped out, because some students might have moved out of Ohio, entered homeschooling or a program to prepare for a high-school equivalency test such as a GED test, or started attending private schools in a way that doesn't have to be reported to the state, department spokeswoman Brittany Halpin said.

She said confirming their status is a tricky task complicated further because the department doesn't get personal information about students, such as names and how to contact them.

The department is still working with school districts, which keep that information, to determine the status of all ECOT students "not only because many of these students are of compulsory school age, but because we want all Ohio students to receive a high quality education and graduate," Halpin said.

Republican state Sen. Peggy Lehner, the chair of the Senate Education Committee, said the difficulty in tracking the redistribution of ECOT students bothers her but doesn't surprise her, considering that the state concluded ECOT was getting funding for far more students than its participation data justified.

"I think this just illustrates the whole problem that we've had with ECOT," she said. "You not only can't tell how long the students signed on, you can't even tell for sure if they even exist, so I am not surprised that there are students that they can't track."

It shows why the state needs to take steps to be more diligent with the e-school sector, she said.

"If we're paying to educate kids, then we should both know where they are and if they're getting educated, and if they aren't then there's a real problem," she said.

Democrats have made similar arguments in criticizing Republicans who control the Legislature and state government for accepting campaign funding from donors connected to ECOT and not intervening sooner.

The school shut down after state officials concluded ECOT should repay nearly $80 million in unjustified public funding. ECOT has challenged how Ohio tallied student participation to determine that, and it awaits a state Supreme Court ruling in that case .

Halpin said ODE has worked with students' families, schools districts, community schools and ECOT's sponsor to answer questions and ensure that students are re-enrolling at other schools and that student records are transferred as needed. More than one-third of ECOT's students - about 4,200 - enrolled in what is now Ohio's largest e-school, the Ohio Virtual Academy.

Former state lawmaker Stephen Dyer, a fellow with the liberal think tank Innovation Ohio and sharp ECOT critic, said he thinks ODE has done what it could within its authority to respond to the ECOT situation.

He questions whether the unaccounted-for students were really ever attending ECOT.

"They could be real kids, but we already know they have a history of billing the state for kids they don't have," Dyer said.

___

Follow Franko on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/kantele10 and her work at http://bit.ly/2qEaebN .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.