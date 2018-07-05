NTSB: Damage during installation led to oil pipeline crack - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NTSB: Damage during installation led to oil pipeline crack

Posted: Updated:

AMHERST, S.D. (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board says a fatigue crack caused last year's rupture of the Keystone oil pipeline in South Dakota.

The NTSB said in a report released Thursday that the crack likely originated from mechanical damage to the pipe exterior caused by a metal-tracked vehicle during installation. Investigators say the crack grew to a "critical size" and resulted in the Nov. 16 rupture near Amherst.

An estimated 210,000 gallons of oil spilled from the TransCanada Corp. pipeline between the Ludden, North Dakota, and Ferney, South Dakota, pump stations. There were no injuries associated with the incident.

TransCanada officials did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.