Fires menace US West, tornado touches Colorado wildfire site

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

An erratic wildfire charging through dry land near the Colorado ski town of Aspen has destroyed three homes and forced people to flee in the middle of the night.

An erratic wildfire charging through dry land near the Colorado ski town of Aspen has destroyed three homes and forced people to flee in the middle of the night.

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). A plane drops fire retardant on homes in the area of Basalt, Colo., Wednesday, July 4, 2018, during the Lake Christine Fire.

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). A plane drops fire retardant on homes in the area of Basalt, Colo., Wednesday, July 4, 2018, during the Lake Christine Fire.

Many students enrolled in Ohio's largest online charter school when it closed have since transferred, but state officials don't know what happened with about 2,300 students.

Many students enrolled in Ohio's largest online charter school when it closed have since transferred, but state officials don't know what happened with about 2,300 students.

Some of the men who claim they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University say he wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained.

Some of the men who claim they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University say he wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained.

Newsrooms usually abuzz with approaching deadlines fell oddly silent as journalists nationwide paused to honor five people shot dead a week before inside a Maryland newspaper.

Newsrooms usually abuzz with approaching deadlines fell oddly silent as journalists nationwide paused to honor five people shot dead a week before inside a Maryland newspaper.

(Brian Krista/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Paul W. Gillespie, right, photojournalist for the Capital Gazette, is joined by page designer Greg Nucifora, left, and reporter Selene San Felice as he lights a candle before a moment of silence at 2:33 p.m., Th...

(Brian Krista/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Paul W. Gillespie, right, photojournalist for the Capital Gazette, is joined by page designer Greg Nucifora, left, and reporter Selene San Felice as he lights a candle before a moment of silence at 2:33 p.m., Th...

A Brazilian woman separated from her son in May while seeking asylum in the U.S. has been reunited with her 10-year-old son in Chicago.

A Brazilian woman separated from her son in May while seeking asylum in the U.S. has been reunited with her 10-year-old son in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.

Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif. The number of outlaw dispen...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif. The number of outlaw dispen...

A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.

A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a rally in Great Falls, Mont.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a rally in Great Falls, Mont.

Newsrooms across the world have been called to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in a shooting last week.

Newsrooms across the world have been called to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in a shooting last week.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honor of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and kille...

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honor of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and kille...

A safety inspection of a new Six Flags St. Louis waterslide was not conducted by government officials before a woman said she suffered whiplash last month on the slide.

A safety inspection of a new Six Flags St. Louis waterslide was not conducted by government officials before a woman said she suffered whiplash last month on the slide.

(KSDK-TV via AP). This June 22, 2018, photo from video provided by KSDK-TV shows the new water slide Typhoon Twister at Six Flags St. Louis. No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis before a woman...

(KSDK-TV via AP). This June 22, 2018, photo from video provided by KSDK-TV shows the new water slide Typhoon Twister at Six Flags St. Louis. No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis before a woman...

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...

(Scott G Winterton/The Deseret News via AP). In this aerial photo, a burnt out structure is visible through the smoke as a wildfire continues to burn east of Strawberry Reservoir, in Wasatch County, Utah, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The Utah fire comes as h...

(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP). Brandon Laird holds his daughter Emmy, 4, as they watch the sun set over the Spring Fire late Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in La Veta, Colo. They are evacuees who have a family cabin in Cuchara and hoping to go...

(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP). Libby Barbee, left, her daughter Emmy and husband, Brandon Laird, and father, Ron Barbee, right, hold watch as the sun sets over the Spring Fire late Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in La Veta, Colo. They are evac...

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). A plane drops fire retardant on homes in the area of Basalt, Colo., Wednesday, July 4, 2018, during the Lake Christine Fire.

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). A plane drops fire retardant on homes in the area of Basalt, Colo., Wednesday, July 4, 2018, during the Lake Christine Fire.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - An erratic wildfire charging through extremely dry land in the heart of Colorado ski country destroyed three homes and forced people to flee, authorities said Thursday.

Elsewhere in Colorado, a rare high-elevation tornado touched down at the site of another wildfire Thursday but apparently caused little damage and had no effect on the fire.

They were among more than 60 large blazes burning across the United States, mostly in the West, where whipping winds and increasing heat have made it easy for flames to spread.

Fires exploded in Northern California, Utah and other areas, where a prolonged and severe drought has desiccated forests.

In Colorado, residents of multimillion-dollar properties, modest condos and mobile homes were ordered to evacuate early Thursday because of an unpredictable wildfire reported the night before near the town of Basalt. More than 500 homes were affected.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Department said no other homes had been lost besides the three reported earlier.

Smoke from the fire temporarily halted flights into the resort town of Aspen, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away.

Authorities believe the flames started after people at a shooting range used tracer bullets, which illuminate the path of fired bullets.

A tornado was reported Thursday south of Fairplay, a central Colorado town about 10,000 feet (3,000 meters) above sea level. It appeared to touch down at or near the edge of a wildfire that has burned about 17 square miles (43 square kilometers), National Weather Service meteorologist Russell Danielson.

Tornadoes are rare at that elevation and are seldom seen at any wildfire, Daniels said.

Another Colorado wildfire about 205 miles (330 kilometers) southwest of Denver destroyed more than 130 homes and forced more than 2,000 people in three counties to evacuate. It grew to about 160 square miles (nearly 420 square kilometers) Thursday.

Rain was expected in parts of Colorado, which could dampen fires but trigger flash flooding in areas left bare by wildfires.

Hotter, drier weather was forecast in Northern California, where thousands of firefighters were battling a wildfire that was already about three times the size of San Francisco.

By Thursday night, the fire northwest of Sacramento had burned nine buildings and 137.5 square miles (356 square kilometers). However, authorities didn't immediately indicate whether any homes had been destroyed in the rural area, although about 110 structures remained threatened, according to state fire officials.

The blaze was 33 percent contained.

"The cool weather on Wednesday helped firefighters, but it will become hotter and drier starting Friday and into the weekend, and that will be a challenge," said Anthony Brown, a spokesman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Some of the 2,500 people who were under mandatory evacuations orders were allowed to return home.

Authorities say a fire that jumped across Interstate 5 south of the Oregon border in California has closed the southbound lanes in that area.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Thursday evening the southbound lanes would remain closed at Ashland, Oregon. Motorists were advised to take an alternate route toward California.

California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Siskyou County, citing "extreme peril" to people and property. There were some evacuation in the tiny town of Hornbrook.

The fire called Klamathon started Thursday afternoon.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Thursday night that the blaze had burned nearly 8 square miles (20 square kilometers). Multiple structures are threatened, damaged or destroyed, the department said.

In northern New Mexico, a wildfire closed a ranch where novelist D.H. Lawrence once sought spiritual renewal. Officials said a fire in drought-stricken Carson National Forest has scorched nearly 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) since June 24 and is only partially contained.

Forest restrictions imposed last week closed the University of New Mexico's D.H. Lawrence Ranch, which hosted the writer in the summers of 1924 and 1925 as well as Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung, author Willa Cather and artist Georgia O'Keeffe after Lawrence's 1930 death.

In Utah, scorching summer temperatures and winds quickly pushed flames through bone-dry vegetation near a popular fishing lake about two hours southeast of Salt Lake City. The 66-square-mile (171-square-kilometer) fire near Strawberry Reservoir has burned about 90 structures.

Darren Lewis' family cabin is in the fire's path and he fears the A-frame structure built 46 years ago by his uncle and father has burned, though he's waiting for confirmation.

Lewis, 44, and his extended family planned to spend the Fourth of July at the property in a narrow canyon near a river but instead nervously watched social media for updates from the Salt Lake City suburb of Magna.

More than 1,100 people have been evacuated in the mountain area, and the family hasn't been able to go back since Monday, he said. It is a frequent family gathering spot and has special sentimental value because his father and uncle both died last year.

"That's our healing place," Lewis said.

___

Associated Press writers Russell Contreras in Albuquerque, Dan Elliott in Denver, Brady McCombs in Salt Lake City and Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.