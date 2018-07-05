EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Resigns - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Resigns

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt. June 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt. June 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

President Donald Trump says he has accepted the resignation of scandal-plagued Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Pruitt, the former attorney general for Oklahoma, has faced an array of ethical questions about his travel spending, security costs, dealings with industry lobbyists and misuse of government resources.

He had denied wrongdoing in the face of multiple congressional and oversight inquiries.

Despite the scandals, Trump has been approving of Pruitt's efforts to reduce regulations that the administration says curb business growth. Trump writes on Twitter, "Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job."

Activists have argued those cuts have endangered the environment.

Pruitt had been the subject of a seemingly endless deluge of stories about his behavior and spending practices. It began in last month when it was revealed that Pruitt had rented a room at a favorable rate from a well-connected energy lobbyist. Pruitt's lavish spending on his own security then came under scrutiny, as did his decision to install a $43,00 private phone booth in his office. There were also allegations that Pruitt had created an toxic professional atmosphere at the EPA that penalized his critics. 

The government had launched numerous investigations and probes into Pruitt's behavior, although he continued to insist that he had done nothing wrong. At the time of Pruitt's resignation, the EPA inspector general was looking into his protective service detail, his traveling at taxpayer expense, and the allegedly excessive raises he gave to some members of his staff. The EPA inspector general had also agreed to look into his housing arrangements and allegations that he had staff members perform his personal errands, among other issues. 

The inspector general was due to issue a report on his protective travel detail later this month. And Pruitt was also facing scrutiny from the General Accountability Office and the House Oversight Committee for various other possible infractions. 

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe released the following statement in response to Pruitt's resignation:
"Scott Pruitt did great work to reduce the nation's regulatory burdens facing our nation while leading the Environmental Protection Agency. He was single-minded at restoring the EPA to its proper stautory authority and ending the burdensome regulations that have stifled economic growth across the country. I was pleased to work with him on critical issues, like pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement and prioritizing the cleanup of Superfund sites."

