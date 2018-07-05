The Oklahoman remembers Maryland newspaper shooting victims

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Reporters, photographers and editors at Oklahoma's largest newspaper have reflected on their own tragedy as they remembered the five people killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper.

The Oklahoman business and lifestyles editor Clytie Bunyan led a moment of remembrance Thursday for The Capital Gazette employees killed a week ago. About 40 Oklahoman staffers bowed their heads in prayer and then posed for a group photo. Some held letters spelling out "Annapolis."

Bunyan said Oklahoman journalists worked through their own tragedy after the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Bunyan said she still has scars on her legs from a roof being blown out of the post office where she was standing when the bomb exploded.

Bunyan said Capital Gazette reporters have admirably continued to carry on amid their grief.

