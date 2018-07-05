Body Found In Valley Brook Identified As 31-Year-Old Man

Authorities have identified the body of a man found Tuesday in Valley Brook.

Investigators say 31-year-old Bo Barney Chisholm was found dead in a creek near 6500 Anderson Dr.

Chisholm's next of kin has been notified.

Officers are actively working the case at this time. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of Chisholm's death.

