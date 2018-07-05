Trump loses effort to block 2 California sanctuary laws

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

An erratic wildfire charging through dry land near the Colorado ski town of Aspen has destroyed three homes and forced people to flee in the middle of the night.

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). A plane drops fire retardant on homes in the area of Basalt, Colo., Wednesday, July 4, 2018, during the Lake Christine Fire.

A preliminary hearing for a white police officer charged in the death of an unarmed black teenager has been moved for security reasons.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a "Salute to Service" dinner in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Trump has found a receptive audience for his campaign-style rallies on Fox New...

Prominent charter school supporters are dishing out campaign money, as key state governor election races have now begun in earnest.

A man accused in a deadly car attack on a crowd of protesters opposing a white nationalist rally has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.

(Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Federal hate cr...

Man pleads not guilty to hate crimes in attack on protesters

A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a rally in Great Falls, Mont.

Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

Newsrooms across the world have been called to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in a shooting last week.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honor of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and kille...

A battle over an ice cream sandwich is brewing in Boston's federal courthouse.

(Gary Higgins/The Patriot Ledger via AP). In this April 28, 2011 photo, Paula, left, and husband Chris White, standing at right, pose with their children and some of their 600 lb Gorillas frozen ice cream sandwiches and cookies in Duxbury, Mass. The 60...

Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif. The number of outlaw dispen...

By SUDHIN THANAWALA and DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally, but put key parts of a third sanctuary law on hold.

Judge John Mendez refused to block a law requiring the state to review detention facilities where immigrants are held and another that prevents local law enforcement from providing release dates and personal information on jail inmates.

But he said California could not enforce a third law that prohibits employers from allowing immigration officials on their premises unless the officials have a warrant.

Mendez said the federal government's efforts to enjoin the laws presented "unique and novel constitutional issues."

"Deciding these critical issues requires this court to determine the proper balance between the twin powers of California and the United States," he wrote.

California says its policies promote trust between immigrant communities and law enforcement. The administration says the state is allowing dangerous criminals to stay on the streets.

"The right of states to determine how to provide public safety and general welfare to their people continues to stand strong," the California attorney general's office said in a statement after the ruling.

The state asked Mendez to dismiss the Trump administration's lawsuit, which Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown has described as akin to "going to war." But the judge did not immediately rule on that request.

The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately comment.

The U.S. government sued the state in March as part of a broader effort to crackdown on sanctuary jurisdictions.

The lawsuit argued that the U.S. Constitution gives the federal government pre-eminent power to regulate immigration, and California can't obstruct immigration enforcement efforts.

Mendez, who was nominated to the bench by Republican President George W. Bush, said during a hearing in June that he wasn't convinced California intended to interfere with federal immigration enforcement.

The laws instead appeared to be a message that the state didn't want to participate in U.S. immigration policies, Mendez said.

"We're not going along anymore, we're not participating," he said about how he read the state's motives.

California said in court documents that the administration was trying to assume powers that have long been understood to belong to states and could not show that California's policies were causing harm.

The three laws, two of which went into effect in January, follow President Donald Trump's promises to ramp up deportations. The administration has tried to restrict funding to sanctuary jurisdictions if they refuse to help federal agents detain and deport immigrants.

California, which is a "sanctuary state" along with Washington, has resisted that move. It has filed more than 50 lawsuits against the Trump administration, mostly over immigration and environmental decisions, and notched some significant court victories.

___

Thanawala reported from San Francisco.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.