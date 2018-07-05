Hearing moved for officer charged in shooting of black teen - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Hearing moved for officer charged in shooting of black teen

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A preliminary hearing for a white police officer charged in the death of an unarmed black teenager has been moved for security reasons.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's office says the July 27 hearing for East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld has been moved from Pittsburgh Municipal Court to the Allegheny County Courthouse.

Mike Manko, a spokesman for the district attorney's office, says there have been no threats and the security issue merely reflects the "sheer number of people who are invested in this case."

The change of venue was approved Tuesday.

Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the June 19 shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. after the teen fled from a traffic stop.

Investigators say Rosfeld gave contradicting statements about seeing a gun.

