Hearing moved for officer charged in shooting of black teen

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

The Latest: Arizona closes some forests over fire danger

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

Attorneys say parents separated from children are in fragile state for high-stakes asylum interviews.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol truck enters the Port Isabel Detention Center, which holds detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in Los Fresnos, Texas. Parents who h...

A preliminary hearing for a white police officer charged in the death of an unarmed black teenager has been moved for security reasons.

Hearing moved for officer charged in shooting of black teen

Large wildfires are growing across the American West, keeping thousands of people out of their homes for the July 4 holiday and forcing some strict bans on fireworks to prevent new fires.

(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP). The Spring Creek Fire continues to burn in Costilla County on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in La Veta, Colo. More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while hundreds of ot...

Growing fires in US West put damper on holiday festivities

Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif. The number of outlaw dispen...

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist & billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco. Arizona’s largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewabl...

On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue their divisionsAmericans are marking Independence Day with parades, fireworks and, for some, a renewed sense of pride in their 242-year-old nation.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Maddie Scaletta, center, waits with friends for the start of rehearsals for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...

Trump gets 'welcome' from Montana senator he is opposing

A battle over an ice cream sandwich is brewing in Boston's federal courthouse.

(Gary Higgins/The Patriot Ledger via AP). In this April 28, 2011 photo, Paula, left, and husband Chris White, standing at right, pose with their children and some of their 600 lb Gorillas frozen ice cream sandwiches and cookies in Duxbury, Mass. The 60...

Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A preliminary hearing for a white police officer charged in the death of an unarmed black teenager has been moved for security reasons.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's office says the July 27 hearing for East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld has been moved from Pittsburgh Municipal Court to the Allegheny County Courthouse.

Mike Manko, a spokesman for the district attorney's office, says there have been no threats and the security issue merely reflects the "sheer number of people who are invested in this case."

The change of venue was approved Tuesday.

Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the June 19 shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. after the teen fled from a traffic stop.

Investigators say Rosfeld gave contradicting statements about seeing a gun.

