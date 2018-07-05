I scream, you scream: Jury to settle bitter dessert dispute - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

I scream, you scream: Jury to settle bitter dessert dispute

Posted: Updated:
(Gary Higgins/The Patriot Ledger via AP). In this April 28, 2011 photo, Paula, left, and husband Chris White, standing at right, pose with their children and some of their 600 lb Gorillas frozen ice cream sandwiches and cookies in Duxbury, Mass. The 60... (Gary Higgins/The Patriot Ledger via AP). In this April 28, 2011 photo, Paula, left, and husband Chris White, standing at right, pose with their children and some of their 600 lb Gorillas frozen ice cream sandwiches and cookies in Duxbury, Mass. The 60...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Illegal marijuana market still thrives in Los Angeles

    Illegal marijuana market still thrives in Los Angeles

    Thursday, July 5 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-07-05 15:36:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif. The number of outlaw dispen...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif. The number of outlaw dispen...
    Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.More >>
    Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.More >>

  • Growing fires in US West put damper on holiday festivities

    Growing fires in US West put damper on holiday festivities

    Thursday, July 5 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-07-05 15:36:23 GMT
    (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP). The Spring Creek Fire continues to burn in Costilla County on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in La Veta, Colo. More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while hundreds of ot...(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP). The Spring Creek Fire continues to burn in Costilla County on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in La Veta, Colo. More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while hundreds of ot...
    Large wildfires are growing across the American West, keeping thousands of people out of their homes for the July 4 holiday and forcing some strict bans on fireworks to prevent new fires.More >>
    Large wildfires are growing across the American West, keeping thousands of people out of their homes for the July 4 holiday and forcing some strict bans on fireworks to prevent new fires.More >>

  • I scream, you scream: Jury to settle bitter dessert dispute

    I scream, you scream: Jury to settle bitter dessert dispute

    Thursday, July 5 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-07-05 15:36:08 GMT
    (Gary Higgins/The Patriot Ledger via AP). In this April 28, 2011 photo, Paula, left, and husband Chris White, standing at right, pose with their children and some of their 600 lb Gorillas frozen ice cream sandwiches and cookies in Duxbury, Mass. The 60...(Gary Higgins/The Patriot Ledger via AP). In this April 28, 2011 photo, Paula, left, and husband Chris White, standing at right, pose with their children and some of their 600 lb Gorillas frozen ice cream sandwiches and cookies in Duxbury, Mass. The 60...
    A battle over an ice cream sandwich is brewing in Boston's federal courthouse.More >>
    A battle over an ice cream sandwich is brewing in Boston's federal courthouse.More >>
    •   

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - A battle between two dessert companies - Mister Cookie Face and 600 lb Gorillas - is heating up in Boston's federal courthouse. And it all started with an ice cream sandwich.

600 lb Gorillas Inc., a frozen all-natural dessert maker started by a Massachusetts couple, claims another business that supplied the ice cream for its sandwiches watered down the recipe, sending sales tumbling amid customer complaints the desserts had become "kind-of-icky tasting" and "tasteless."

Chris and Paula White are now taking the ice cream supplier, Mister Cookie Face LLC, to trial for not holding up its end of the bargain to provide the frozen treats their customers used to love.

"We wanted to believe that we could trust them, and they knew that we were relying on them and they knew that they were giving us a bad product," Chris White said.

Mister Cookie Face denies delivering subpar ice cream and says 600 lb Gorillas can't prove that problems with the sandwiches' filling hurt the company's sales.

"There were just as many complaints about the cookie tasting stale, or being too hard, not chewy, as there are any complaints about the ice cream," said Blake Hannafan, a lawyer for New Jersey-based Mister Cookie Face and its parent company, Fieldbrook Foods Corp.

At the center of dispute, which is slated to go to trial later this month, is a key ingredient for super-creamy ice cream: butterfat.

The Whites, who no longer sell frozen treats, had an agreement with Fieldbrook that the ice cream would contain 14 percent butterfat.

But when complaints in 2014 started replacing customer praise, the Whites feared something was up, according to their breach-of-contract lawsuit, which claims the watery ice cream cost them at least $2.5 million.

When the Whites couldn't get a straight answer from Mister Cookie Face, they had the ice cream tested in independent labs and found that the butterfat content was around 10 percent, the Whites say.

Mister Cookie Face and Fieldbrook dispute the Whites' test results.

Chris White said he and his wife felt like they had no other choice but to fight the case, despite what he described as Mister Cookie Face's "scorched-earth tactics" to try to force them to end the lengthy and costly litigation.

"They destroyed our business ... the worst part was they just didn't care," he said.

___

Follow Alanna Durkin Richer at http://twitter.com/aedurkinricher , and read more of her work at http://bit.ly/2hIhzDb.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.