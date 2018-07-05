Trade Group Representing Medical Marijuana Calls For Special Session

Crews are responding to a tanker truck partially submerged in the Canadian River Emergency crews headed to the scene near Piedmont Road, just south of Wilshire.More >>
Crews are responding to a tanker truck partially submerged in the Canadian River Emergency crews headed to the scene near Piedmont Road, just south of Wilshire.More >>
Today the trade group representing the medical marijuana industry in Oklahoma is holding a press conference.More >>
Today the trade group representing the medical marijuana industry in Oklahoma is holding a press conference.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.