Trade Group Representing Medical Marijuana Calls For Special Session

The trade group representing the medical marijuana industry in Oklahoma is set to hold a press conference Thursday.

The group wants people to know why they think a special session is necessary. About a week ago, Governor Mary Fallin said that she would not be calling a special session.

But New Health Solutions Oklahoma said a special session is necessary.

The group plans to outline their suggestions at the capitol Thursday. This includes a seed-to-sale inventory tracking system, legislative establishment of various licenses, and establishing penalties for violations of home grow restrictions.

The group said the rules being put in place by the State Department of Health are insufficient to create a stable and responsible marketplace.

Lawmakers have also expressed concern about medical marijuana being taxed at 7%. Some say that won't raise enough money for expenses and oversight that it's going to cost the Department of Health.

"So now we have a program that's going to be rushed through production and on top of that it's a program that's not going to be able to pay for itself," said Rep. Collin Walke.

Governor Fallin released a statement after medical marijuana passed saying in part that if adjustments to the Health Department rules are needed they can be addressed in regular session in early 2019.

The press conference is set for 1 p.m.