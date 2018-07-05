Yukon PD Confirm Fatality In Semi Rollover Accident - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Yukon PD Confirm Fatality In Semi Rollover Accident

Posted: Updated:
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Crews responded to a tanker truck partially submerged in the Canadian River

The single-vehicle accident occurred near Piedmont Road, just south of Wilshire around 5:00 a.m. Thursday. Hazmat crews will arrive on scene to address the concern for diesel fuel that may have leaked into the river as a result of the crash.

Multiple wreckers were used to extract the overturned semi from the river. 

Officials said the truck was hauling fracking sand which all needed to be unloaded before flipping the trailer over. The Oklahoma City Water Quality is planning the fuel and antifreeze clean-up. 

Yukon Police confirmed the driver fatality around 6:30 a.m. 

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.