Rain And Storms Chances Increase Thursday Into Weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Temperatures will drop slightly as we enter into the weekend.

Weekend rain and storm chances will return as the heat dome weakens the next few days. Temperatures will average in the mid 80s into late next week. 

The weather will be mainly dry in Oklahoma City today with highs in the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. A cold front will arrive Friday and increase chances for scattered showers and storms Friday night and Saturday.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible with strong winds as the main concern. 

