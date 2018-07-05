In Montana, Trump vies to boost GOP hopeful over Sen. Tester

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

Prominent charter school supporters are dishing out campaign money, as key state governor election races have now begun in earnest.

A Brazilian woman separated from her son in May while seeking asylum in the U.S. has been reunited with her 10-year-old son in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a rally in Great Falls, Mont.

The office of a congressman says newly released records show attempts to schedule an interview with him as part of an Ohio State sex abuse investigation were sent to a non-existent email address.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE –This Oct. 22, 2015 file photo shows U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Capitol Hill. Two men who were wrestlers at Ohio State University in the 1990s say Jordan isn't being truthful when he says he wasn't aware of a...

Investigators' emails to US Rep. Jordan went to bad address

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a "Salute to Service" dinner in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Trump has found a receptive audience for his campaign-style rallies on Fox New...

Newsrooms across the world have been called to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in a shooting last week.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honor of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and kille...

A man accused in a deadly car attack on a crowd of protesters opposing a white nationalist rally has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.

(Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Federal hate cr...

Man pleads not guilty to hate crimes in attack on protesters

Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif. The number of outlaw dispen...

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...

(AP Photo/Bobby Caina Calvan, File). FILE - In this July 31, 2017 file photo, Montana state Auditor Matt Rosendale awaits an interview with a reporter in Helena, Mont., as he announces his bid for the U.S. Senate. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving Preside...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018 file photo President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-pa...

By CATHERINE LUCEY and MATT VOLZ

Associated Press

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - President Donald Trump arrived in Montana on Thursday to campaign against U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, whom Trump blames for derailing his nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Trump was holding a rally in Great Falls in a bid to boost the candidacy of Tester's Republican challenger, state Auditor Matt Rosendale. The president has made the Montana race a priority as he hopes to help Republicans tighten the party's hold on the Senate.

Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., received deafening applause as he opened his father's rally.

Tester offered a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Trump on Thursday by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers across the state thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.

Tester's ad sought to undermine Trump's efforts to boost Rosendale by pointing out that he and the president agree on several issues. Trump blames Tester for derailing his nomination of White House physician Ronny Jackson to lead the VA.

"Welcome to Montana, and thank you President Trump for supporting Jon's legislation to help veterans and first responders, hold the VA accountable, and get rid of waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government," the ad read.

The Tester campaign also planned a statewide radio ad campaign to run through the weekend touting his bills that Trump has signed.

In Great Falls, Trump was set to promote his record on the economy and national security while stressing his support for Rosendale.

White House political director Bill Stepien said: "You'll hear him talk about low unemployment rates, stronger borders, stronger standing abroad."

Stepien noted that Trump won the state by 20 points and said Trump "will stand next to his party's nominee."

Hundreds of people began lining up outside the arena a full eight hours before Trump was scheduled to speak. The number swelled to thousands by midday. Mechanic Shane Hegle said he drove 120 miles (195 kilometers) from his Cut Bank Home to be among the first in line.

Hegle said he voted for Tester in past elections but was undecided this time. Trump's message will influence his decision, he said.

"This is going to help a bunch," Hegle said. "I'll see what Trump has to say and how he delivers his magic words."

Before the arena gates opened, about three dozen protesters stood behind police tape about a quarter of a mile away and tried chanting to compensate for being out of sight from those waiting in the long line.

Tester is one of 10 Senate Democrats running for re-election in states that Trump won in the 2016 election. Trump singled out Tester in April, saying the farmer from Big Sandy "will have a big price to pay" for releasing allegations against Jackson that included drunkenness, overprescribing medication and fostering a hostile work environment. Jackson, a Navy rear admiral, denied the claims but withdrew his nomination. The Pentagon is investigating.

Montana is the latest stop on Trump's midterm campaign tour, designed to boost Republicans and advocate for his first 18 months in office. He recently made a similar trip to North Dakota and is expected to travel throughout the summer.

Rosendale, who is seeking to deny Tester a third term and give Montana an all-Republican congressional delegation, said Trump has focused on the race because of Tester's "liberal obstruction."

Montana, which elects both Republicans and Democrats to statewide office, strongly supported Trump in the 2016 presidential election, leading both Senate candidates to compete for Trump supporters. Rosendale said he'll back Trump's agenda, while Tester said he'll support the president when it's in the state's interests and oppose him when it's not.

Tester planned to spend Thursday listening to farmers' and business owners' concerns about Trump's import tariffs and was expected to be driving back to his farm at the time of Trump's rally, spokeswoman Marnee Banks said.

___

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report.

___

This story has been corrected to delete an erroneous reference to Jackson being Trump's first Veterans Affairs nominee.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.