Newsrooms hold moment of silence for 5 shooting victims

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

A preliminary hearing for a white police officer charged in the death of an unarmed black teenager has been moved for security reasons.

A Navajo Nation community where authorities say a gang used a steam corned business as a front for drug trafficking says it's not quite at rest after gang members were arrested.

Prominent charter school supporters are dishing out campaign money, as key state governor election races have now begun in earnest.

A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...

Trump gets 'welcome' from Montana senator he is opposing

Newsrooms across the world have been called to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in a shooting last week.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honor of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and kille...

(Gary Higgins/The Patriot Ledger via AP). In this April 28, 2011 photo, Paula, left, and husband Chris White, standing at right, pose with their children and some of their 600 lb Gorillas frozen ice cream sandwiches and cookies in Duxbury, Mass. The 60...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a "Salute to Service" dinner in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Trump has found a receptive audience for his campaign-style rallies on Fox New...

Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif. The number of outlaw dispen...

Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honor of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and kille...

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Newsrooms across the country paused Thursday to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of a Maryland newspaper who were killed a week ago in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

The Baltimore Sun Media Group observed a moment of silence at 2:33 p.m. at its offices in Annapolis, Baltimore and Carroll County. That's the same time a gunman attacked the Capital Gazette newspaper at Annapolis with a shotgun last week.

The American Society of News Editors and The Associated Press Media Editors asked newsrooms around the globe to join them.

About a dozen people held hands and prayed next to a memorial near the building where the shootings happened. Cheryl Starr and her son, Sam, came to pay their respects.

"We live right next door, so it just hit us hard, because it's so close to home - way too close to home - and it's tragic. Everyone in the community knew these people, and it just shouldn't happen like that," she said.

Before the remembrance, photographer Paul W. Gillespie tweeted an image from the staff's temporary newsroom showing a banner bearing the name of the paper. The banner, which journalists marched with in Annapolis' Fourth of July parade, made the temporary quarters "feel a bit more like home," he wrote.

Jarrod Ramos, a 38-year-old Maryland man with a longtime grudge against the newspaper, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the shooting. He is being held without bail.

