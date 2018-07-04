Fireworks Stand Raking In Money For Teachers In Stillwater

A percentage of the proceeds from a fireworks stand in Stillwater is helping an area school district.

Ripley Elementary Principal Lisa Pitts says 22 volunteers have been working at Jake's Fireworks, located at 3606 Perkins Road, for three weeks to stock the fireworks stand and sell fireworks.

“The best thing is we’re not sending kids door to door. It’s just not safe anymore." said Principal Pitts. "And we’re able to buy the stuff and not depend on our community. Ripley is a low income community, so it is good to be a able to pull from other communities to support our kids.”

According to Principal Pitts, Ripley has been partnering with Jake’s Fireworks Warehouse in Pittsburg, Kansas for ten years.