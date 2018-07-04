Fireworks Stand Raking In Money For Teachers In Stillwater - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Fireworks Stand Raking In Money For Teachers In Stillwater

Posted: Updated:
STILLWATER -

A percentage of the proceeds from a fireworks stand in Stillwater is helping an area school district. 

Ripley Elementary Principal Lisa Pitts says 22 volunteers have been working at Jake's Fireworks, located at 3606 Perkins Road, for three weeks to stock the fireworks stand and sell fireworks. 

“The best thing is we’re not sending kids door to door. It’s just not safe anymore." said Principal Pitts. "And we’re able to buy the stuff and not depend on our community. Ripley is a low income community, so it is good to be a able to pull from other communities to support our kids.” 

According to Principal Pitts, Ripley has been partnering with Jake’s Fireworks Warehouse in Pittsburg, Kansas for ten years.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.