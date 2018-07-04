Fourth Of July Festivities Halted By Suspicious Package In Downt - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Fourth Of July Festivities Halted By Suspicious Package In Downtown OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A suspicious package near the Bricktown Canal briefly halted Fourth of July festivities Wednesday.

Oklahoma City police along with their bomb squad were called to investigate.  

“All of a sudden some police came out and staked on either side of the bridge,” patron Tiffany Varner said.  

“The Bricktown police rolled in really quickly shut down that side of the canal, stopped the boats, shutdown Oklahoma Avenue,” business manager Charles Ramsdell said.

“I wasn't scared they were on it pretty quick,” patron Steve Foret said.

The bomb squad was called in to investigate a suspicious package left on the steps leading to the canal.

The suspicious package turned out to be a harmless backpack, but Oklahoma City Police Lt. Audrea George said they weren't willing to take any chances.

“We are always cautious,” Lt. George said. ” “We don't take anything for granted, so we will do like we do every day. We were just lucky we already had the manpower here.”

It took the Oklahoma City Police Bomb Squad about half an hour before giving the all clear. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.