Fourth Of July Festivities Halted By Suspicious Package In Downtown OKC

A suspicious package near the Bricktown Canal briefly halted Fourth of July festivities Wednesday.

Oklahoma City police along with their bomb squad were called to investigate.

“All of a sudden some police came out and staked on either side of the bridge,” patron Tiffany Varner said.

“The Bricktown police rolled in really quickly shut down that side of the canal, stopped the boats, shutdown Oklahoma Avenue,” business manager Charles Ramsdell said.

“I wasn't scared they were on it pretty quick,” patron Steve Foret said.

The bomb squad was called in to investigate a suspicious package left on the steps leading to the canal.

The suspicious package turned out to be a harmless backpack, but Oklahoma City Police Lt. Audrea George said they weren't willing to take any chances.

“We are always cautious,” Lt. George said. ” “We don't take anything for granted, so we will do like we do every day. We were just lucky we already had the manpower here.”

It took the Oklahoma City Police Bomb Squad about half an hour before giving the all clear.