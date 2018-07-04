Rescued Horses Searching For Forever Homes - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Rescued Horses Searching For Forever Homes

At Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue in Jones, they’ve been busy the last two months.

“About every other week we’ve done a seizure,” said Natalee Cross. 

They’ve helped with Woodward County, Wagoner County, Beckham County and the Luther Police Department recently, according to Cross.

And while they’ve been saving so many horses from cruelty cases, she said adoptions have been low.

There are about 140 horses in their program now. And about half of them are ready for adoption currently. They have completed the rehabilitation process. Some are great for riding or companionship.

“We have a little bit of everything,” Cross said. “All shapes, sizes, colors.”

After first coming in emaciated, now they're in great health and in need of just one more thing.

“They’re just waiting for their family and I think that’s the last final step in their rescue that makes everything worth it,” Cross told News 9.

If you’re interested in setting up an appointment to look at the available horses, call 405-399-3084.

View the adoption application here: http://blazesequinerescue.com/contract.html 

View horses available for adoption here: http://blazesequinerescue.com/horses.html 

