Climber on Statue of Liberty base after anti-ICE banner hung - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Climber on Statue of Liberty base after anti-ICE banner hung

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Climber on Statue of Liberty base after anti-ICE banner hung

    Climber on Statue of Liberty base after anti-ICE banner hung

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-07-04 20:49:21 GMT
    Several people have hung a banner emblazoned with a message about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty and have been arrested.More >>
    Several people have hung a banner emblazoned with a message about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty and have been arrested.More >>

  • Mother: Caring for girl amid brain-death debate 'worth it'

    Mother: Caring for girl amid brain-death debate 'worth it'

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-07-04 20:48:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2014, file photo, Nailah Winkfield, left, and Omari Sealey, right, the mother and uncle of Jahi McMath, listen to doctors speak during a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the...(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2014, file photo, Nailah Winkfield, left, and Omari Sealey, right, the mother and uncle of Jahi McMath, listen to doctors speak during a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the...
    The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death says she doesn't regret moving from California to New Jersey so her daughter could receive care after being declared dead.More >>
    The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death says she doesn't regret moving from California to New Jersey so her daughter could receive care after being declared dead.More >>

  • Renewable energy push in sunny Arizona draws political fight

    Renewable energy push in sunny Arizona draws political fight

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-07-04 20:48:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist &amp; billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco. Arizona’s largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewabl...(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist &amp; billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco. Arizona’s largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewabl...
    A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility.More >>
    A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility.More >>
    •   

NEW YORK (AP) - Several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the Statue of Liberty's pedestal on the Fourth of July have been arrested, and authorities say a person is scaling the statue's base.

National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says the climber was at the base beneath the statue's foot Wednesday afternoon. Willis says police are atop the base, advising the climber to go down.

It's unclear whether the climb is related to the earlier banner demonstration.

Willis says at least six people were taken into custody then. He says federal regulations prohibit hanging banners from the monument.

The banner said "Abolish I.C.E.," referring to part of the Department of Homeland Security. ICE officers arrest and deport immigrants who are in the United States illegally, among other duties.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.