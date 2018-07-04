Climber on Statue of Liberty base after anti-ICE banner hung

Wednesday, July 4 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-07-04 20:48:30 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2014, file photo, Nailah Winkfield, left, and Omari Sealey, right, the mother and uncle of Jahi McMath, listen to doctors speak during a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the...
The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death says she doesn't regret moving from California to New Jersey so her daughter could receive care after being declared dead.More >>
The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death says she doesn't regret moving from California to New Jersey so her daughter could receive care after being declared dead.More >>
Wednesday, July 4 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-07-04 20:48:26 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist & billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco. Arizona’s largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewabl...
A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility.More >>
A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility.More >>
Wednesday, July 4 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-07-04 20:48:15 GMT
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...
Chestnut gobbles record 74 franks and buns to win his 11th title at Nathan's hot dog eating contest.More >>
Chestnut gobbles record 74 franks and buns to win his 11th title at Nathan's hot dog eating contest.More >>
Wednesday, July 4 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-07-04 20:47:59 GMT
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest.More >>
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest.More >>
Wednesday, July 4 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-07-04 20:47:32 GMT
(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP). The Spring Creek Fire continues to burn in Costilla County on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in La Veta, Colo. More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while hundreds of ot...
Large wildfires are growing across the American West, keeping thousands of people out of their homes for the July 4 holiday and forcing some strict bans on fireworks to prevent new fires.More >>
Large wildfires are growing across the American West, keeping thousands of people out of their homes for the July 4 holiday and forcing some strict bans on fireworks to prevent new fires.More >>
Wednesday, July 4 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-07-04 20:47:20 GMT
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018, file photo, traffic spirals up-and-down a section of Route 495 to the Lincoln Tunnel, in Weehauken, N.J., with the New York City skyline in the background. New Jersey towns along ...
New Jersey towns along a busy highway leading to the Lincoln Tunnel into New York City could see traffic jams when a bridge repair project closes a lane in each direction _ it's just not clear when.More >>
New Jersey towns along a busy highway leading to the Lincoln Tunnel into New York City could see traffic jams when a bridge repair project closes a lane in each direction _ it's just not clear when.More >>
Wednesday, July 4 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-07-04 20:47:16 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol truck enters the Port Isabel Detention Center, which holds detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in Los Fresnos, Texas. Parents who h...
Attorneys say parents separated from children are in fragile state for high-stakes asylum interviews.More >>
Attorneys say parents separated from children are in fragile state for high-stakes asylum interviews.More >>
Wednesday, July 4 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-07-04 20:47:07 GMT
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Maddie Scaletta, center, waits with friends for the start of rehearsals for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue their divisionsAmericans are marking Independence Day with parades, fireworks and, for some, a renewed sense of pride in their 242-year-old nation.More >>
On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue their divisionsAmericans are marking Independence Day with parades, fireworks and, for some, a renewed sense of pride in their 242-year-old nation.More >>
President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."
President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."
It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.
It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.
It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week
It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week
NEW YORK (AP) - Several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the Statue of Liberty's pedestal on the Fourth of July have been arrested, and authorities say a person is scaling the statue's base.
National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says the climber was at the base beneath the statue's foot Wednesday afternoon. Willis says police are atop the base, advising the climber to go down.
It's unclear whether the climb is related to the earlier banner demonstration.
Willis says at least six people were taken into custody then. He says federal regulations prohibit hanging banners from the monument.
The banner said "Abolish I.C.E.," referring to part of the Department of Homeland Security. ICE officers arrest and deport immigrants who are in the United States illegally, among other duties.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information,
sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.